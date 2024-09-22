GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How CSR in higher education can be a catalyst for social good

Corporate Social Responsibility offers students a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference while setting themselves up for career success.

Published - September 22, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Neha Singal
Participating in CSR programmes is not merely about doing good. It is a robust platform to develop crucial skills 

| Photo Credit: Freepik

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, having a degree alone is no longer enough to stand out. Employers are increasingly looking for candidates who demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and possess a diverse skill set. Enter Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in higher education, a powerful tool that allows students to make a meaningful impact whilst bolstering their CVs.

Universities across the globe are recognising their role in shaping socially responsible leaders. Many institutions now offer CSR programmes that enable students to engage with local communities and tackle global issues. These initiatives not only benefit society but also provide students with invaluable real-world experience.

Get involved

Eager to join the movement? Here are some ways to get involved in CSR programmes on your campus:

  • Join student-led organisations focused on social or environmental issues.
  • Participate in volunteer programmes organised by your university.
  • Propose your own CSR initiative to the university administration.
  • Seek internships with companies known for their strong CSR practices.

Remember, the key is to find a cause you’re passionate about. Whether it’s climate change, social inequality, or education access, there’s likely a CSR programme that aligns with your interests.

Ripple effect

CSR initiatives in higher education have far-reaching effects. For instance, a group of students from the University of Edinburgh, the U.K., partnered with local businesses to create a food redistribution network, significantly reducing food waste while addressing food insecurity in the community. On a global scale, students from universities have collaborated on projects addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, from clean water initiatives in developing countries to educational programmes for refugee children.

Participating in CSR programmes is not merely about doing good. It is a robust platform to develop crucial skills such as include leadership, teamwork, project management, problem-solving, critical thinking, cross-cultural communication, budgeting and resource allocation. Honed in real-world scenarios, these skills set you apart in the job market.

Showcase experience

When it comes to CV and job interviews, the CSR experience can be a goldmine. Here’s how to effectively present it:

  • Quantify your impact (e.g., “Led a team that reduced campus energy consumption by 15%”).
  • Highlight specific skills developed and how they apply to the job you’re seeking.
  • Use your CSR experience to demonstrate your values and work ethic.

During interviews, use the Situation, Task, Action, Result (STAR) method to narrate your CSR experiences compellingly.

The increasing focus on social responsibility has opened up new career paths and roles such as such as Sustainability Manager, CSR Consultant, and Impact Investment Analyst across industries. Your university CSR experience can be a stepping stone into these fields.

While CSR involvement is valuable, it’s crucial to maintain a balance with your academic commitments. Time management becomes essential. Many students find that their CSR work actually enhances their academic performance by providing real-world context to theoretical concepts.

Benefits

The benefits of CSR engagement extend far beyond your university years. It shapes you into a more aware, empathetic, and skilled professional. Many CSR participants report increased job satisfaction and a sense of purpose in their careers. Moreover, the networks you build through CSR work can prove invaluable throughout your professional life. You’ll connect with like-minded individuals, potential mentors, and even future employers.

CSR in higher education offers a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference while setting yourself up for career success. It’s not just about padding your CV; it’s about becoming the kind of leader the world needs. So, why wait? Explore the world of CSR and start changing the world; one project at a time.

The writer is Sr. Manager of Marcoms, Bhumi NGO.

September 22, 2024 03:30 pm IST

