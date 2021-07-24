Adding value to learning

How Course Crafting can help enhance the quality of any upskilling or higher education course

Students arrive on campus with a basic misconception of the term ‘study’. They consider it a mundane task. However, the concept of career crafting opens up new possibilities for educating them on the importance and purpose of each course. Task crafting, relational crafting, and cognitive crafting are three types of course crafting that can help enhance the quality of any upskilling and higher education course.

Task crafting: Students often rely on the strategies they have learnt in college, even though these may not always be enough for continued success. Task crafting helps students identify novel approaches to completing course assignments that are in alignment with their talents, preferences, and personalities. Students are encouraged to solve practical problems in a study group rather than studying in a confined classroom.

Relational crafting: Relational crafting looks for ways to strengthen and extend relationships by focusing on the social environment. Through this, students are taught to establish healthy relationships with their colleagues and management. Rather than receiving information passively, students can be encouraged to engage fruitfully by asking and answering questions, for which they could earn engagement points. This will promote diversity of thought in the classroom.

Cognitive crafting: This approach focuses on making every class/assignment connected to a specific skill. It shows students how a course relates to their future in terms of both material and transferable skills. Students should be motivated to understand that they are learning to think critically, build a problem-solving protocol and to be innovative problem solvers.

Putting strategies into effect

Theoretical education is much less interactive than practical education and cannot give one the same kind of outcomes or develop skills. This is where course crafting helps a student develop abilities that cannot be acquired solely by theoretical experience.

The syllabus should be mapped out as a learning path of students, taking into consideration all the three approaches. The faculty should focus on including sections on better strategies for learning. Since learning is the primary goal of education, more emphasis should be placed on realistic education rather than theory in order to increase learning levels.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Careerera.