How college placement cells can help students during times of recession

The idea of campus placements and placement cells in colleges started as a means to improve admissions and to gain a competitive edge over other colleges. Establishing relationships with corporate companies requires much patience and hard work.

As many companies prefer a single point of contact (SPOC), the placement office (TPO) becomes the liaison officer between industry and academia. Decision-making, organisation and implementation needs to be fast and effective. For example, if a company want to schedule an interview at 9.00 a.m., the TPO has to ensure that all the concerned people are informed and the interview is conducted at the time given. This has become more prevalent after the pandemic.

What can be done

The global recession and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to a slow down in placements. However, jobs that are complex and niche skills are still in demand. It is, therefore, importance for students to pursue internships in specialised domains.

For example, cybersecurity is an emerging area but students need to go beyond the syllabus and find internships in area such as Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Cloud Security, Network Security, Security Operations Centre and so on. A Civil Engineering student should have experience of being involved in projects of reputed firms for real-time exposure.

Today, manufacturing systems work in tandem with advanced communication and computational technologies such as IoT, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, and Sensor Technology leading to new roles such as Mechanical Design Engineer, Mechanical Integrity Engineer, Rotatives Lifing Engineer, Structural System Design (SSD) Engineer, Performance Engineer, Systems Design Integration Engineer, Aerothermal Engineer: Compressor Aero, Aerothermal Engineer: Combustor Aero, and Aerothermal Engineer: Turbine Aerothermal.

This means that placement cells need to reorient their operations based on the changing business environment especially as bulk recruitments are not happening and the process itself is becoming more stringent. Placement cells need to adhere to an equitable policy.

Approaching platforms and accelerators such as Glassdoors and Ycombinator is an option that will help students land placements in start-ups, both in India and abroad. Encouraging students to participate in programmes such as Google Summer of Code, and hackathons conducted by the regional chapters of IEEE and established companies also helps in achieving placements.

During times of recession, placement cells have to find new ways to help students find a place in hidden and invisible job markets.

The writer is Assistant Professor and Placement Officer, IIIT Kottayam.