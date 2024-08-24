How college can be a springboard to lifelong wellness

It’s that time of the year when students embark on a journey of independence, exploration, and maybe even a few late-night study sessions fuelled by questionable food choices. But amid the whirlwind of new experiences, don’t forget to prioritise one thing: your health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habits you form now can have a major impact on your well-being for years to come. This is especially true because adolescence isn’t exactly known for its focus on preventive health. Remember that invincible feeling you had back in high school? Yeah, Science says it’s not quite accurate.

Research shows that teenagers tend to underestimate the long-term consequences of their choices. Also, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that individuals born in the late 20th century have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors compared to previous generations, putting them at greater risk of early-onset cardiovascular diseases. But here’s the good news: College is your chance to hit the refresh button on your health habits. Here’s why and how:

ADVERTISEMENT

Take charge: You’re probably more independent now than ever before. This means you get to make your own decisions about things like food, sleep, and physical activity. Now is the perfect time to ditch unhealthy habits and embrace practices that support your long-term health.

New challenges: College throws a lot your way; new schedules, academic pressure, and may be even a part-time job. While these can disrupt healthy routines, they also present an opportunity to build resilience and develop coping mechanisms that will benefit you throughout your life.

Build a foundation: The choices you make now can set the stage for your future health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular physical activity can lower the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. By prioritising preventive measures like healthy eating, regular exercise, and enough sleep, you can reduce your risk of chronic diseases later in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

What you can do

Embrace your squad: Your friends aren’t just there for late-night talks and movie marathons. They can be a powerful influence on your health choices. Find friends who motivate you to make healthy decisions, and be that friend for them too.

Campus resource centres: Most colleges offer a variety of health and wellness programmes. Take advantage of free health screenings, fitness classes, and workshops on topics like nutrition and stress management.

Tech for good: There are tons of apps and online tools designed to help you track your fitness, manage your sleep, and make healthy food choices. Find ones that fit your lifestyle and make staying on track a little easier.

Remember, you are (literally) in charge of your health. College is a time of transformation, and developing healthy habits now is an investment in your future self. So grab your water bottle, hit the gym, and fuel your body with nutritious food. Lay the groundwork for a future filled with vitality and resilience.

The writer is the Regional Director, Arogya World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.