How to bypass HR bots

Get your CV through an Applicant Tracking System.

The quintessential job hunt begins by creating a great CV. But we live in a digital world in which recruiters are flooded with CVs for every job. Since going through each application manually isn’t practical, they often adopt Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or Resume Robots to filter the good ones from the rest. So you need to create a CV that will be picked by HR bots. Here is you can do it:

Use popular keywords: The words that we use on a search engine to look for content are keywords. Recruiters also use keywords to search for candidates. Bots find these keywords in CVs and so they play a huge role in the job hunt. While keywords are always evolving, make a start by studying relevant job descriptions. Round up several keywords based on the job overview, candidate specifications, and the industry. Different industries use diverse keywords for the same position. For example, a marketing manager position in an FMCG company will have different keywords from that in an industrial company.

Choose the right title: A “content architect” may sound cool but a simple “content writer” works better when included in CV titles.

Highlight skills and experience: Were you a team leader? Or instrumental in launching a new product? Say it loud to ensure your CV doesn’t go unnoticed. But avoid fluff and overused phrases such as “result-oriented”.

Fix the format: Don’t use too many fonts, tablets, graphics or symbols. An ATS will likely reject it. Keep it simple with bullet points, simpler fonts, and tabs. These days, even CVs with photos are bypassed so that chances of discrimination due to age, gender, or race are avoided.

Be consistent: Make sure that your CV and your LinkedIn profile include similar keywords. This will maximise the efficiency of your job search as recruiters will notice the consistency and your attention to detail.

Don’t miss the cover letter: Any job application is incomplete without a cover letter. This is a message to the recruiter that you are a perfect fit. First, introduce yourself and give a brief note on your experience. List your top professional achievements and follow it up with why you are interested in the organisation and how you fulfill the job requirements. Finally, share your availability for the next steps.

Remember, it is important to stay truthful throughout. The idea is not to trick anyone, but to overcome technological barriers between you and your dream job.

The writer is L&D Lead, AscentHR.