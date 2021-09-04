Make it an enriching experience

How teachers can reach out to students to make the online class more engaging and rewarding

Over the past year, teachers and students have been adapting to new modes of teaching and learning. Apart from the planning and fortitude required to deliver online content, efforts are required to reimagine human connections and interactions to aid learning. Here are a few ways in which a teacher can help personalise online learning:

Engage with students: Teaching online does not involve just transferring information the traditional way but making them interactive and engaging through project-based assignments. Working with a mix of activities makes the content more exciting and helps develop relationship with the students.

Provide constant feedback: Provide constructive feedback that empowers students to improve their behaviour and skills through the use of social media, discussion boards and other group forums. Teachers should also make themselves available at specific hours outside regular teaching hours to connect with the learners. This will offer opportunities to build their confidence and self-esteem.

Emphasise collaborative learning: Teachers can set up small study groups and focus on collaborative student-centred learning. This will increase interactions within and among groups, especially in the case of case-based presentations.

Solicit questions: Running a live chat room alongside the primary teaching content enables students to instantly share ideas and clear doubts. Use available technology to create a virtual learning environment that allows collaboration and engagement.

Interact with students as they work: Creating small breakout groups online and being a part of that discussion builds a strong bond between the teacher and student. Sometimes they may need help with the task at hand or may be just reassurance. With communication being key to successful online education, such interactions boost the spirit of the students.

All these steps foster the sense of community and humanisation that are so crucial to making the overall learning process a more enriching one.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Economics, MDI Gurgaon