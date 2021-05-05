Adapt and be strong

Freepik

How can students adapt and deal with the unforeseen shifts to their learning and internships

The pandemic not just impacted education but also had an effect on training and internships. Those who had opted for international internships faced much uncertainty as travel was not possible. Though some companies moved to online internship activities, there were other issues to contend with.

Problems

While the lockdown had already disrupted routines, students had to deal with family commitments and other problems when working from home. Some interns found that their homes were not conducive as a working environment. Lack of space and multiple distractions was one problem.

Another issue was lack of technology. Access to appropriate devices and tools is a benefit of having a workplace. With work shifting to home, many interns faced trouble due to lack of Internet connectivity and fast PC frameworks.

Many students look upon internships as a financial measure. Not only does it help pay regular expenses but some also manage to save money. This is lacking in the current times.

Work from home and isolation have affected emotional wellness. As cases rise and people are asked to stay at home, the separation strengthens feeling of helplessness. This has affected people’s capacity to think creatively.

Every individual has his/her way of coping with this pandemic. However, here are a few suggestions for students

Study more and construct your abilities: Personal value-addition in hard skills and extra qualifications can help set yourself up for the large jump when the circumstances change. There are many online courses; so go ahead and upskill or reskill yourself.

Plan for online internship: Apply for online internships, paid or unpaid, which can draw in you into digital research, survey, report composing, social media work, and so on.

Analyse options and revise plans: Look at what you wanted to do and see if it is still relevant. Study other options available and rejig your plans if needed.

As we work out how to adapt to and be stronger in the face of unforeseen shifts in our daily lives, we will create a more robust, adaptable, and viable future.

