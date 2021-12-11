Mentorship matters

Understanding its impact in law schools and how students can maximise its benefits

At its core, mentorship in the academic and professional world of law entails a one-on-one relationship between an experienced lawyer and a law student, or potential one. If you’re heading into the world of law on your own without a background in the field, a mentor can be invaluable. Even if you’ve made up your mind about your academic and professional trajectory — or have lawyers in your family whose career you’d like to emulate — finding a mentor and forming a lasting relationship could be one of the best things you do to prepare for law school and a career beyond.

A mentor can serve as a trusted advisor and a great resource to ask questions about coursework, bar exam preparation, the day-to-day realities of a legal practice, professional networking, job search strategies, work-life balance, and more. When you graduate, your mentor might help facilitate connections to employment opportunities, bar associations, and professional organisations.

Finding guidance

So, how do you find a mentor? Your law school is a great starting point. Many dedicated mentorship programs. In India, for instance, the School of Law, Bennett University, offers a dedicated Student Mentorship Programme (SMP) where each faculty member mentors up to 10 students, fostering an informal channel of communication between the students and faculty. Others like VIT School of Law, Lloyd Law College, IFIM Law School, BML Munjal University School of law, UPES School of Law also have programmes to help students. If you’re a law student, here are some places to look:

Clubs or Law Societies: Law-related student organisations on campus that may work with potential mentors.

Law school resources: Your school may have formal programmes to facilitate mentorship opportunities with professionals or alumni.

Faculty: Faculty members may become mentors, or may connect you with one.

Internships: Check if there’s a formal internship programme or if you can find a mentor while interning.

Professional platforms: Explore social media channels like LinkedIn for networking options to help you make meaningful mentorship connections.

Maximise the benefits

Once you’ve found a mentor, here are three key things to bear in mind:

Keep the momentum going: As a mentee, you have a responsibility to engage with your mentor by staying in touch and following up. Remember, it’s a two-way street. Keep your mentor in the loop when it comes to sharing successes, awards, or professional achievements.

Be realistic: Don’t expect your mentor to be a free ticket. A mentor’s role is to listen when you have questions or concerns, and provide advice when they are able. Don’t assume that they’ll set you up with interviews or jobs. Keep in mind that you’ll still need to work hard.

Pass it on: In most cases, legal professionals who invest their time in you do it because someone did it for them. So now it’s your turn to pay it forward. You can make a difference, even as a law student. Take the time to mentor someone who is considering law school or preparing for the entrance exams. Later, as a legal professional, mentor someone who is trying to pass the bar or perhaps coach a law school moot or a mock trial team.

Make the most of everything that mentoring has to offer. Commit to it and it will add incredible value to your life as a law student.

The writer is Vice President of Emerging Markets, Law School Admission Council (LSAC).