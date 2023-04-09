How campus visits can help students

April 09, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Learning during the schooling years warrants moving beyond the conventional classroom set-up as well. This is all the more crucial in a society like ours that seldom invests time and thought towards expanding the child’s horizons. Exposure visits can help meet this need by enabling learning in a non-formal and fun-filled environment.

Multi-day trips to mountainous and forested landscapes are, of course, a wonderful option. Financial and logistical challenges, however, ensure that these trips are out of bounds for most. Many schools are then left with the option of going out, with children, for some hours in and around their towns and cities. Some schools visit spaces like museums and events like book fairs. A few also visit banks and factories.

Free space

One option that we have explored during recent months and found to be of great use is visiting large education campuses. Most of these are safe and clean havens — islands of sorts amid the chaos of our towns. Many occupy large areas and are generously sprinkled with open spaces where one can rest for some time or do nothing. There are also paths where students can walk without hindrance. Some of these are dotted with food stalls that provide the kind of fare students prefer. All this put together allows us to focus on the interactions with students, as we walk and, more importantly, to give them space to just be and observe a new environment.

Over multiple visits, we have realised that these campuses harbour far more potential as learning spaces than we had envisaged. Many are dotted with trees and students look upon these with awe, discuss names and characteristics of some species, and end up touching a few as well. Then there are the fire safety paraphernalia or the sports infrastructure that are far more elaborate than those at most schools. These walks on the campuses also make students aware of options for further academic engagements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples

Each campus also has its distinctive features, which present opportunities for observations and interactions. For example, the Aligarh Muslim University and the Forest Research Institute at Dehra Dun are home to museums. The specimens on display — with their range and exclusivity – have few parallels. The Maharaja Sayajirao University at Vadodara houses architectural creations of very high quality, including the second-largest dome in the country. The signages at the Banaras Hindu University — some of the better ones in town — act as fodder for conversations on language, units and departments. The Sampoornanad Sanskrit University, Varanasi, boasts of a sundial, an Asokan pillar and arguably the best specimen of Gothic architecture in northern India. The Hyderabad University and the Osmania University campuses bear remnants of the landscape that the city was once associated with.

Many towns in India have these large campuses. A megapolis like Delhi, too, is home to the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Indian Institute of Technology and Delhi University among others. Exposure visits to these campuses could play a crucial role in making students aware of worlds beyond the ones they inhabit — worlds they can be a part of tomorrow.

The writers are associated with a school in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh