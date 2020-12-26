New avenues in the new normal

With hybrid learning models here to stay, automation will both disrupt the existing order and create new opportunities

We were slowly moving towards automation before COVID-19 struck. The world has spent more than half a year shrouded in uncertainty, but this is a gateway to multiple opportunities emerging for students and employees.

According to Learn Bonds, the market value for global AI software will jump from $22.6 billion in 2020 to $126 billion by 2025. It’s quite evident that the pandemic has already accelerated and will continue to push further development of AI and automation. We may see rapid applications of various formats of automation, IoT, digitisation and AI across sectors like automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, education and so on.

According to the UNESCO COVID Monitoring website, approximately 1.72 billion learners have been impacted owing to the closure of educational institutions. Though the concept of online learning had existed earlier, the pandemic has speeded up the pace of its adoption. Technology is also changing the pedagogy from theoretical to skill-based resulting in new trends emerging in a post-COVID-19 era.

Transformation in higher education

Students are consciously evaluating options that include job opportunities, career growth and the investment required. While some jobs are becoming redundant, fresh opportunities are being added by technology. Education institutions have, therefore, had to evolve based on the customised learning needs of diverse sets of learners. With organisations, employees and students having to aggressively work towards upskilling and reskilling to leverage the opportunities generated by automation, some crucial steps that have to be taken include:

E-learning: Mainstream institutions are moving online to ensure continuity and revisiting and aligning their pedagogy to current requirements by adding skill-based courses. A variety of certifications are now being made available through online learning mode.

Skill-centric courses: In order to stay competent and industry ready, both students and working professionals need to continuously upskill leading to increased demand for courses that promote re-skilling and upskilling.

Anywhere, anytime personalised learning: Online education offers the flexibility to learn from anywhere, at any time and at one’s pace. AI-based learning platforms are available for learners and educators at different levels that cover the delivery of content and assessments modes. Data provided about each learner helps the educator bridge the gaps and teach more effectively.

New career avenues: Sectors like Aviation and Travel, IT and Professional Services will see a substantial expansion in workforce resulting from automation and will lead to upskilling in areas such as Data Analytics, Data Science, Big Data, Machine Learning and AI, Digitisation.

Collaborations: Collaborative models between edtech companies, educational institutions and government and private bodies are becoming the focal point of online learning. Courses with varying levels of certification, projects and value additions are now available.

The writer is Director, Marketing and Sales, SRV Media Pvt Ltd.