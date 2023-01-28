How architecture colleges can make students industry-ready

January 28, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

The notorious gap between industry and academia, which creates inadequate entry-level professionals out of even the most accomplished graduates, is lamented at large but insufficiently addressed by the system. Bridging this gap is even more important given the rapid technological advancements that have taken place. Specifically, in relation to architecture education, institutes should be working towards inculcating values of humaneness and creating awareness about the critical need for sustainable practices. Architecture institutes need to inculcate a culture of value-based education, develop an ambient environment for research and knowledge sharing, and encourage creative innovation in the field of architecture. Here are some suggestions on how this can be achieved:

Collaborative approach

This requires industry engagement at several levels of the academic framework so that students and faculty get varying degrees of interaction with industry stakeholders like material suppliers, technology consultants, manufacturers, and service providers. Right from the induction programmes and curricular lectures to workshops, seminars, field visits, training programmes and projects, every opportunity to access industry expertise needs to be maximally explored. Regular practical hands-on training in varying sectors is necessary to develop a range of skills in addition to classroom learning. Institutions can also collaborate with industry leaders for the exchange of publications/ reports/ trainers and contribute to updating the institution’s product database or material library.

Technology upskilling

Institutions need to update students with the latest technological tools and software applications like Building Information Modelling (BIM), Computational Fluid Dynamics (Wind Analysis), and Parametric Architecture software, besides the latest cutting and moulding tools like laser, 3D printing and CNC cutting tools. Colleges should integrate these into the curriculum and teach them through a project where the software can be used as in real-world situations instead of being taught as separate subjects.

Professional development

Institutions should collaborate with experts from the industry to develop certificate courses under Continual Professional Development (CPD) for professionals and connect back to the institute for Continual Education Programme (CEP) for learning beyond the syllabus. Institutional Consultancy can also help build industrial relevance, in which students, as well as faculty, can get opportunities to work on several live projects alongside academics. Institutions also need to promote and support faculty members undertake relevant research and publish papers on pertinent topics.

The writer is Principal at Vivekanand Education College of Architecture.