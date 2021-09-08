Earn while you study

08 September 2021 09:22 IST

How apprenticeships help students get better employment opportunities

Traditionally, we expect students to focus just on their studies when they are in school or college. We do not expect them to worry about building their careers or paying for their own education. However there have been several cases where students have worked while studying and excelled in both. By the end of the course, these students were better off than their counterparts who concentrated on studying. Students who worked while studying not only had theoretical knowledge but also practical know-how and life skills that made them much sought-after for jobs.

Apprenticeship is based on the same foundation of learning while doing and learning while earning. It includes structured classroom (theory) learning followed by on-the-job (practical) training. Here are some ways in which apprenticeships empower candidates and improve their employment opportunities:

Degree and Experience: A degree-linked apprenticeship disrupts the learning ecosystem by allowing candidates to both earn and learn. The multi-modal delivery mechanism and the modularity makes degree apprenticeships the right solution to address the youth unemployability crisis and accessibility and affordability of quality education. The apprentices are trained in technical, technological, core, and interpersonal skills and receive competitive wages from the start.

Job ready: Degree apprenticeship creates a talented supply chain for the industry. The experience and qualifications gained during the training makes an apprentice ready to enter the workplace.

Personality development: An apprenticeship helps candidates build cognitive skills like problem-solving, decision making, and high order thinking, which makes them self-confident individuals.

Improves earning potential: The strong foundation instilled by apprenticeships accelerates career growth in the long-term and improves the chances of earning a higher income.

Today, apprenticeships are no longer associated just with the manufacturing sector. There are opportunities in every sector. As jobs become specialised, employers are looking beyond the qualification. There is a need to move from the traditional learning approach and find an education model that is more inclusive and promotes learning-while-earning. With online platforms that guide students about apprenticeship policies and help them apply directly to organisations, there is no reason to wait and watch.

The writer is Vice President – NETAP, TeamLease Skills University.