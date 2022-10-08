How analytical skills can help you ace competitive exams

Most competitive exams require some form of analytical skills. How can you build these?

Being a civil servant has been a sought-after job in India. In 2011, the UPSC Civil Services Exam introduced the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), which replaced the optional paper in the Prelims. This is a test of the skills expected of a future civil servant. These include logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision-making, problem-solving, general mental ability, and basic numeracy.

What is analytical thinking?

All of these require what we collectively call analytical skills or the ability to deconstruct information into smaller bits. Analytical thinking is a skill because it can be taught and learned. It is used to derive findings from the given data and answer correctly. Six questions define analytical skills: 5 Ws (What, Where, When, Why and Who) and 1 H (How). ‘What’ is the basis of all the other questions. Memorisation is pivotal to gain factual information. But our thinking cannot stop there. For example, if you are studying the Constitution; it is fundamental to know the contents of the Articles. Then you can apply that knowledge to other fields by asking ‘why’ and ‘how’.

The concept of reductionism invades analytical skills. Reductionism means that we tend to reduce complex situations to broad concepts such as politics, population or capitalism. Social realities are way more complicated with unique linkages that you cannot reduce to the same ideas. The issue of India’s mental health crisis is a great example. Depression can be related to life events, workplace exploitation, caste, or gender issues. There is no one explanation.

So how can you improve your analytical skills? Here are some tips:

Clarity: Keep your facts clear. If you know the 'what', you can easily connect topics by asking and answering the 'how' and the 'why'. The best way to do this is to read current affairs daily.

Read editorials: They are the best examples of analytical skills in real-time on the most important events in the country.

Ask questions constantly: Look at everything dynamically and spend enough time on it before coming to a conclusion. You cannot do that in a hurry.

Multiple angles: Think of all possible angles to any situation. Take the example of water pollution. More angles mean unique thoughts.

Start reading: Get into the habit of reading. Competitive exams are not just about memorising and practising. They are also about ways to solve problems. Literature is full of examples that encourage you to think.

Play brain games: Take Chess for example. It requires exploring all possible angles to a problem, deconstructing information, and then concluding to act.

Start early and reap the benefits. Analytical skills give you an edge in competitive exams. The best way to inculcate these skills is to start early. Unlike others, analytical skills take time to develop and sharpen.

The writer is Founder and Director, SRIRAM’s IAS.