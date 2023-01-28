How academic buoyancy mitigates crisis in learning

January 28, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

A technologically-savvy world creates a demanding culture with a stringent regimen. This results in a high level of stress and discord in the minds of the students and parents. Despite all the brouhaha about advancement, the fact is that certain students face academic lows. In terms of facing these, two terms of equal importance are “academic resilience” and “academic buoyancy”. While the first is the ability to bring about good outcomes despite serious threats to adaptation or development, the second refers to the ability to cope with daily setbacks and minor adversities. This understanding provides the scope for filling a gap that has hitherto not been considered in student empowerment.

When academic adversity and associated risks escalate, students who are more vulnerable need appropriate resources and support for well-being. Navigating the routines of daily academic challenges is critical to building their identities. Enabling academic buoyancy helps them deal with poor grades, increase in stress levels due to the daily routine, diffidence or low motivation; and negative feedback.

The interface between student capabilities and challenges is the personal attributes that reflect academic buoyancy, which need to be identified and promoted. Bouncing back and flourishing is thus possible through re-energising their latent capabilities. What are the attributes that help them manage?

Composure

This indicates low anxiety and students need help in this aspect. Create an environment that reduces fear of failure so that students can learn to question their fears and focus on what they can control. Dealing with exam anxiety through self-regulation and breathing techniques; preparing in advance and revising; getting enough rest the previous night, will help them face the exam with composure.

Confidence

This is task-specific and students should learn to develop confidence in their ability to complete a given task. These goals can be achieved by reminding themselves of previous successes and positive self-talk and imagery. Teachers motivate students by making targets specific and focusing on skills.

Coordination

This involves the whole gamut of planning. Students need to learn the skills of setting and pursuing goals, planning, and monitoring and managing tasks within a time frame. Their estimation of the time required to complete the task has to be realistic. The danger of procrastination can be managed through simple strategies such as starting early, tackling the difficult parts first and minimising distractions.

Commitment

More precisely called persistence or conscientiousness, this involves helping students persist with tasks. Research refers to this as “grit”. Students need help to explore and develop grit, and thereby improve academic skills. Positive self-talk helps in a big way and students should be taught how to use this strategy.

Control

Students should be helped to develop a sense of ownership by having them focus on their individual development and improvement. They should not be compared with others, nor should they compare themselves with their peers. Regular and constructive feedback helps them gain control.

Academic challenges, setbacks, and adversities are realities of one’s educational life. A student’s capacity to successfully negotiate these circumstances is crucial. Academic buoyancy enables students to deal with these challenges and function optimally. While buoyancy or the ability to ‘float on academic water’ is an important ingredient for students to perform well, the teacher also plays a role as the facilitator.

Geetha Gopinath is Faculty of Education, University of Hyderabad, and Vijayalekshmi. N.S. is Faculty of Education, Fathima Memorial Training College, Kollam.