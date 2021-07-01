Laying a strong foundation

01 July 2021 17:03 IST

How a globally accredited degree in Built Environment can potentially change the real estate sector

The prediction that the Indian real-estate industry will become a ₹ 65,000 crore opportunity by 2040 is likely to come true, given the various initiatives taken by the government. With this, there will also be a strong demand for skilled professionals such as construction project managers, quantity surveyors, cost managers, valuers, sales and marketing professionals and others.

In the last few years, the urban landscape has seen significant change and success, thanks to the built environment professionals especially engineers, architects, and planners. A globally accredited degree in Built Environment can potentially change the sector. What are the benefits of choosing a globally accredited institution offering a degree in Real Estate, Construction Project Management and Quantity Surveying? Here are a few pointers:

Quality of education: In such institutions, the faculty will have the relevant skills and experience to deliver the curriculum effectively. Also industry experts will be engaged to share insights and help make the education practice led.

Advertising

Advertising

Chartered professional: Students will be able to develop their career by enrolling as a trainee member after graduation and starting the two-year journey to qualify for the ‘MRICS’ (member of RICS or Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

International exposure: Students get exposure through various platforms such as studying abroad for a semester, a summer programme at an international university, participating in international travelling studios, among others — all of which offer opportunities to study and interact with other faculty and students, share knowledge, gain perspective, and develop one’s personality.

Global employability: An internationally accredited institution provides a great opportunity to get a job anywhere in the world. Since the degrees are accredited based on globally practised competencies, the students get numerous opportunities to work with global organisations at international locations.

As the economy begins to revive, the demand for skilled professionals will increase. So, how will a globally accredited degree in a Built Environment help transform the sector? With the rapid change bringing in regulations and professionalism into this area, the industry now needs professionals who understand the new regulatory framework and can work in a structured and professional environment. Such a degree makes graduates industry ready and helps reduce the initial training time that a company will have to invest. This leads to enhanced productivity. Also, a more structured and professional sector stands a higher chance of attracting foreign and domestic investments, helping the liquidity requirement for the sector.

The writer is Managing Director, RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University