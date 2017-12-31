Hindustan University’s hotspots

The burst of green, peach buildings and enormous infrastructural facilities left me awestruck, when I entered the campus of Hindustan University. Tucked away in a quiet corner of Chennai, Padur, Hindustan is known for its contribution in the field of aerospace and aeronautical engineering. The lush green garden sporting a vintage airplane, located at the entrance, is what captured my attention when I first entered. Well-equipped air-conditioned labs and several spots providing shade are undoubtedly the valuable assets of the college. As I walk around the campus, I notice the Open Air Theatre (OAT), teeming with students. It is used as a platform to conduct events that require niche audience. Students gather here every day during their short breaks, and are often seen chilling over food and beverages. Students who reach early are found chatting with friends or resting at the OAT. Smriti Laya, III, B.Arch. student, says, “There’s a vibe here that everyone seems to enjoy. We all gather here for exam prep and often have our dance sessions here too. Events and talk shows also take place here.” Located at the centre of the campus, OAT is a multi-purpose ground.

Three to tango

At the OAT is a mini canteen named Java Green, which is immensely crowded but offers quality food. Easily accessible to students from the departments of civil and mechanical engineering, this is one of the coolest places on the campus. Most students’ favourite spot, this hut-like mini canteen serves tasty shawarma rolls. Besides during the 10-minute break every day, it gathers humongous crowd whenever there is an event happening at the OAT. Ann Simon, final-year aerospace student, says, “Open till nine in the night, it’s the nearest eatery for basketball players and NCC cadets after their practice sessions. Most of my campus life happens here and Java Green holds a lot of memories close to my heart.”

Parallel to Java Green is the freedom zone that rests under the shade of huge trees. The vibrant graffiti on the walls keep the spirits high for anyone using this space. Rohanth Pillai, final-year civil student, explains, “This is one of a kind place on the campus. The most amazing part is that this is the only place on the entire campus that lets us use gadgets at any time of the day. And most of us come here to take selfies and have group discussions with the gang. The stage at the freedom zone is used for conducting events within the campus, especially band performances. It is hardly seen empty due to the immense freedom available here. This is my favourite spot on the campus to hang out and relax.”