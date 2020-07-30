Watch | Highlights of National Education Policy 2020

30 July 2020 13:44 IST

A video on the new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) on July 29. This is the first new education policy in 34 years, and was a poll promise of the BJP in 2014.

The draft was published in December 2018 by a panel headed by former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan. It was made public for feedback after the Lok Sabha election in May 2019.

