Hear it right

Why auditory learning helps augment deep learning

Why auditory learning helps augment deep learning

Learning is a complex process. Human cognition amalgamates multiple systems underpinning the blueprint of many twisted interconnections. Of the five senses, hearing and the process of auditory input are among the most powerful and the importance of auditory learning is now gaining traction. It helps us ingress our brain’s inner folds and enhance deep learning.

Deep learning can be defined as learner outcomes that incorporate mastery of academic content, critical reasoning, solving complex problems, and communicating effectively. Audio notes and podcasts can enable deep learning, driven by self-directed visualisation. When we exercise our cognitive framework with an audio input, it visualises freely without the laborious efforts required to multi-task and grasp information from multiple senses.

Interactive

The loss of learning due to closure of schools during the lockdown has been tremendous. According to UNICEF, 80% of children aged 14-18 years reported lower levels of learning than when physically at school. This is because the presence of a mentor helps with academic clarity, awakens coherent thinking, and aids in structured communication. Auditory learning is the most interactive form of study available. Since it consists of specific prosody that translates into a certain tone, stress, rhythm, and intonation, it is more precise and coherent. In fact, students often communicate the subject’s intricacies much better since they can grasp tonality.

No distraction

Though most of us can multitask, it is onerous. Things done with a concentrated effort on a single task often produce better results. Audio learning works on the same principle. When a student or learner starts to employ this learning style, it can be less strenuous. For example, exercising with audio inputs helps the mind relax and focus on the audio without the hassles of visual or physical distractions.

Rooted retention

Repetition makes learning stick. Our cognitive architecture uses a framework that can retain words and information repetitively. Similarly, when students can listen to lectures in audio form, they can use this exercise of reiteration to retain information. It is a stress-free aid to the efficient rooting of information within the brain. A casual conversation with those preparing for government exams shows that they fear missing some part of the syllabus. Today, there are apps that provide audio podcasts for current events, general knowledge and different subjects. These platforms offer customised content that relieves listeners from the fear of missing out on information. Multiple listening help us retain information and this helps with revision.

One of the primary advantages of auditory learning is employing deep learning. Unlike other processes, it is not strenuous and its flexibility can help in academic mentoring in the education ecosystem.

The writer is the Co Founder and COO, Khabri.