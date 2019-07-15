Health Ministry Bill proposes to axe NEET-PG

In a relief to medical students aspiring to pursue postgraduate courses, the Union Health Ministry has proposed to do away with NEET-PG and use the final MBBS examination for admission to MD and MS programmes.

The amendment has been incorporated in the revised draft National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which will be sent to the Cabinet soon, official sources said.

They said the changes had been incorporated in the Bill on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“According to the amendments in the fresh NMC Bill, entry into the PG programmes will be on the basis of the results of the National Exit Test, which would be held as a common exam across the country. So the candidates would not have to appear in a separate exam after clearing the MBBS final exam for admission to PG courses,” the sources explained.

The students would not be required to appear in a separate exam after MBBS to get a licence to practice.