Health Ministry asks medical colleges to ditch black robes for convocation, use ‘Indian dress’

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday (August 23, 2024), said the usage of black robe and cap during medical convocation is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed.

In the Health Ministry latest order it had asked all the institutes to change the dress code. It asked the institutions to design an appropriate dress code for the convocation ceremony based on local traditions of the State in which it is located.

“The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the communication said.

“...it has been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate India dress code for the Convocation Ceremony of their Institute’ based on local traditions of the State in which the Institute is located.” the order issued on August 23, 2024 stated.

The order also mentioned it was “in reference to the PANCH PRAN (five resolutions) enunciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

The Ministry asked them to submit proposals in this regard which will be approved by the Union Health Secretary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2022 had spelled out the five resolutions, which includes A resolve of developed India; Removing any trace of the colonial mindset; Taking pride in our legacy; Our strength of unity; and Fulfilling the duties of citizens with honesty

