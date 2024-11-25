HBCSE to organise a conference to review STEM Education

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE TIFR) has announced the tenth edition of epiSTEME, a biennial conference on STEM education to be held from January 3-6, 2025, in Mumbai. The conference is also Golden Jubilee event as HBCSE completes 50 years of inception.

For the first time, the conference will be jointly organised with the Mathematics Teachers Association of India, MTA(I). The theme of the present edition is Discipline-based Education Research (DBER), and Prof. Manjul Bhargava, the first Indian-origin mathematician to win the Fields medal will be the keynote speaker.

Additionally, there will be two workshops conducted for college teachers, led by expert educators. The discussions will be centered around the rapidly changing nature of scientific research practices, and the implications of this ongoing change for science, engineering, and mathematics education.

The conference provides a platform for panel discussions on how to facilitate sustained interaction and closer collaboration between different science education stakeholders across research, education and policy. “Many teaching and learning practices that were taken for granted are now running the risk of becoming obsolete, given the rapid change in frontier scientific research practices, such as the building of machine learning models. It would thus not be far-fetched to say that science education is facing a serious crisis”, say Dr. Mayuri Rege and Dr. Mashood K K.

The concept note for the conference says that recent national education policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in India and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) in the US seek to incorporate frontier scientific research practices in educational curricula. However, this integration has not been smooth and well-focused, given the radical transition that is required. Scholarly dialogue and discussion on issues related to this transition, and how it could be systematically implemented, would thus significantly advance the implementation of these policies

The centre’s ongoing partnership with NCERT, as well as other government agencies, would bring further structure to focus the broader spectrum of academic discourse on education research. Pre and post conference workshops for teachers or budding education researchers on topics of contemporary and national relevance are also planned.