Have a Plan B!

I have completed my B. Tech. in Marine Engineering from a central university, but have yet to come across any career opportunities. Should I consider changing my career path? If so, what options should I explore? Vaishak

Dear Vaishak,

Deciding to change your career path is a significant decision. Why have you not yet landed on a career? Be honest with yourself. If you genuinely believe that you have tried your best and there are limited opportunities or stiff competition, it may be worth exploring an alternative career. Reflect on your interests, strengths, likes and dislikes. What do you enjoy? Are there other fields or industries that align better with your passions? Identify the skills acquired during your education that can be applied to other careers. If you want to switch careers, you might need additional education or certifications. Assess your finances; can you afford to do so? Some alternative paths are Engineering Management, Technical Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Maritime and Shipping Industry roles, Technical Writing, Data Analysis and Engineering Analytics, and Environmental Engineering. Research and seek advice from career counsellors or mentors. Consider a career profile. Be open to continuous learning and adaptation.

I am in the final-year of B.A. English Literature. I want to do a PG at IIT or Central University. Do I have to take an entrance exam? How should I prepare for this? Fidha

Dear Fidha,

Admission requirements for PG programmes at IITs and Central Universities vary depending on the institution and the course. Admissions for M.A. English Literature at these institutions are usually based on entrance exams, interviews, or a combination of both. Get in touch with the institution you’re interested in and find out the exam and syllabus details. Then get familiar with the exam pattern. Collect study material and start preparing. Solve past papers to get a sense of the format, types of questions, and difficulty level. Create a study schedule and allocate sufficient time for each subject or topic. Take a few mock tests to assess progress and identify areas where you need improvement. Also, prepare for the interviews. Be prepared to discuss your academic background, interests in literature, and future goals. Remember that admission to institutions like IITs and Central Universities can be competitive and so have a Plan B.

I finished B.Tech. CSE in 2022 and am working as a researcher. I have also been trying to take the UPSC because I have always been inclined toward public policy. Is there are any other way without having to go through the ordeal of this exam? What are my options to get involved in problem-solving at the district, state, or central government levels or for organisations with an impact at ground level? Name withheld

Beyond the UPSC, each state has its own administrative services and an exam (State PSC). Consider this option. With your background as a researcher, you can work for think tanks, research organisations, or NGOs as a policy researcher or analyst. Consider joining the Indian Economic Service (IES), as its officers play a crucial role in economic policy formulation and analysis. Many government departments and ministries offer internships and fellowships in policy research and development. The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) offers online courses in rural development and governance. Explore opportunities to work with local government bodies, particularly in rural areas, to contribute to grassroots-level governance and development initiatives. Programmes like the Teach for India Fellowship and Young India Fellowship provide opportunities to work in education, policy, and social sectors. Attend conferences, workshops, and seminars to network. A career in public policy requires a deep understanding of the specific domain you wish to work in: education, health, environment, or economic development. Building expertise and gaining practical experience will help.

I am currently doing an internship as part of my B.Sc. Intensive Care Technology. I am part of the first batch of this course. While I want to do an M.Sc, I do not like doing shifts. Should I opt for a MHA instead? Or an MSc EMT and be a lecturer? Anjali

The choice depends on your career goals and personal preferences. Do you prefer clinical work or healthcare administration? If the latter, MHA is a good choice. This will be a regular office job, though it could have some irregular hours and on-call responsibilities. You could also work as a lecturer if you have an interest in teaching. Opportunities are plenty in healthcare organisations, consulting firms, government agencies, and more. If you want to stay involved in clinical work, M.Sc. EMT will be more suitable. It will allow you to potentially move towards more advanced clinical roles in emergency medicine. Clinical roles in emergency medicine often involve irregular hours, night shifts, and working on weekends and holidays. You could also become a lecturer in the field of EMT.