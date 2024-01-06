Harnessing the potential of social media in hospitality education

January 06, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

In this digitally-driven era, social media has woven itself into the fabric of our lives. From connecting with loved ones to accessing news and entertainment, it has revolutionised how we interact with the world. The hospitality industry, known for its dynamic and customer-centric nature, has been profoundly influenced by this transformation.

The landscape of hospitality education has transcended traditional classroom lectures and textbooks. To prepare students for careers in this ever-evolving space, institutions must adapt and innovate. One of the most potent tools at our disposal is social media. Here are some of the most effective ways to support this transformation:

Real-time industry insights: Social media platforms offer students a unique opportunity to gain real-time insights into the hospitality industry. By following industry leaders, companies, and organisations on platforms like X, LinkedIn, and Instagram, students stay abreast of the latest trends, innovations, and news.

Networking opportunities: Social media facilitates global connections and encouraging students to create and maintain professional profiles on platforms like LinkedIn can help them connect with industry professionals, alumni, and potential employers. All this helps lead to internships, job opportunities, and invaluable mentorship opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interactive learning: Educators at well-known hospitality education institutions employ platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to create private groups or pages for their classes, where students engage in discussions, share resources, and collaborate on projects. This enhances the sense of community among them and encourages active participation.

Showcasing student work: Hospitality students frequently engage in practical projects such as culinary creation, event planning, and hotel management simulations. Social media offers a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience, including potential employers. Many leading institutions create dedicated social media accounts or hashtags to highlight such achievements, serving as a portfolio of their skills and accomplishments. This encourages an innovative mindset and engages students optimally.

Guest lectures and webinars: Inviting industry experts to deliver guest lectures or webinars through social media platforms helps provide students with valuable perspectives and exposes them to real-world experiences and challenges. There is a tripartite learning opportunity created between the students, prospective employers and the teachers.

Promoting a global perspective: Social media delivers a dynamic platform for students to connect with peers, alumni, and professionals across the globe. Today, institutions actively encourage participation in online discussions, engagement in hospitality-focused groups, and the sharing of experiences. This not only broadens horizons but also nurtures a sense of community and collaboration among students.

Integrating social media into the curriculum of hospitality education is no longer an option; it is essential to stay relevant. Its impact on hospitality education extends beyond the classroom, shaping students’ professional lives and empowering them to thrive in this competitive industry.

The writer is Dean, Le Cordon Bleu, GD Goenka University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.