Harnessing technology for the English classroom

July 01, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Technology has transformed the way we teach and learn, not only inside the classroom, but also for independent study. Today, teachers must contend not just with learning how to use technology but also being able to use it effectively in the classroom. Learners, in contrast, can be distracted by technology, and this can take precedence over learning.

Technology comes naturally for most students, but its excessive use can be detrimental. With the advent of smartphones and social media, students are constantly bombarded with notifications and messages, making it difficult for them to stay focused in the classroom, the one place where they can disconnect from the constant “noise”.

Rather than fight technology, English teachers can use it to their advantage. For example, they can use online discussion forums that mimic social media. Students can engage with peers to practise a language function such as giving and receiving advice. By using digital storytelling tools, students can improve their grammar, for example, by using narrative tenses to describe an event. In this way, teachers create a more dynamic and interactive classroom environment through a means that is familiar to students.

Technological assessments

Assessing students can be another area where technology can be used effectively. Marking, collating and analysing data from pen-and-paper assessments can be time-consuming. This can further impact teachers’ ability to adapt pedagogy to support learners’ needs — assessment for learning. Recently, “Measuring Reading Ability Online”, a project by GL Education Group and ARG Consulting Pvt Ltd., used an internationally benchmarked online reading assessment for the transition stage of primary to middle school. This measured students’ abilities through a range of tasks such as sentence completion, passage comprehension and phonics. Teachers were trained on how to use the data to support students in their reading skills. In this way, technology was used purposefully: for the assessment. Follow-up support could be provided through classroom instruction without the use of technology, thus balancing technology with more traditional teaching methods.

Another project, “Learning English On The Go”, developed by Union Education Group and WOWL Edtech, offered a range of free short-form videos that students could access through an Android app. The videos covered a range of topics, including grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and communication skills, and are designed to provide students with engaging and interactive learning experiences. Accompanying worksheets helped students practise what they had learnt. By using self-access resources, students’ autonomy was enhanced and they could learn English “on the go”.

Using technology is not only a challenge for teaching, but can also be a struggle for teachers’ professional development. As a solution, two projects focused on the creation of Communities of Practice using online platforms for English language teachers to collaborate and share ideas, resources, effective practices and facilitate critical reflection. In one, lead teachers were trained, and they became mentors for trainee teachers thus creating a sustainable model of professional development.

Pros and cons

Incorporating technology into the English classroom through such initiatives has many potential benefits. It can provide teachers with new tools and resources to enhance their teaching methods, while also helping to engage students who are increasingly accustomed to using technology in their daily lives. Moreover, technology can provide personalised learning experiences, immediate feedback, and facilitate student collaboration, all of which can help to improve language learning outcomes.

Despite the many benefits, relying too heavily on technology can hinder learning. To strike a balance, teachers can start by setting clear goals for their lessons and identifying the most appropriate digital tools to achieve those. It is also important to ensure that all students have access to the necessary technology and support, and that they are able to use it effectively and responsibly.

Thus, while technology can be a valuable tool for improving the English classroom, it must be used strategically and purposefully to achieve the best results. By negotiating a middle ground between traditional teaching methods and incorporating technology, teachers can create a learning environment that is engaging, effective, and prepares students for success in the digital age.

The writer is Specialist Consultant - India, British Council