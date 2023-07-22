Harness the power of gamification in skill development

July 22, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

“That’s what games are in the end, teachers. Fun is just another word for learning.” Raph Koster.

Gamification has emerged as a buzzword that is transforming how we learn and develop new skills. Gamification systems can shape human behaviour, drive innovation, improve productivity, enhance engagement and skill development. HR Managers have found that gamification increases engagement by up to 50% and improves talent retention by up to 35%. It provides a safe and controlled environment for learners to practice and apply new skills with healthy competition. The strategy for deploying gamification for skill development should consider three distinct elements:

Model: The trainer or organisation must be clear about the expected skill level and associated behaviours. This should be modelled clearly, outcomes defined objectively, and benchmarks established. A clear framework leads to clear results.

Measurement: In addition to traditional methods, gamified techniques such as progressive application, activity feed and leaderboards measure development and monitor progress. Real-time or periodic gamified dashboards enable learners to understand their relative ranking and gaps. Progressive application of the acquired skill gives the feeling of a win.

Mastery: Post-development activities such as virtual simulations, situational assessment and cohort-level competition are a great way to ensure the skill is reinforced. Skill development is a function of learning and sustained practice. While learning can be fun in a gamified environment, behaviour maintenance leads to sustained outcomes.

Several organisations have used gamification in induction training, soft skills training, technical skills and product training, sales training, ethics, culture and internal compliance with impressive results. For instance, a tech company wanted to encourage its talent pool to acquire skills in AI and devised a hackathon with a prize that would enable the winner to work on a project of their choice. The challenge required all participants to undergo a course, certify themselves, and apply that knowledge to solve the problem. A whopping 96% participation was reported. In another instance, a retail chain wanted to improve shelf stocking skills of promotional items at the checkout lanes. They gamified the entire process and presented new challenges every week and the sales of every store was put up on a leaderboard. In the end, its overall sales across all stores were up by 7% with a dozen more stocking techniques.

Similarly, in the Metaverse, learners can engage in immersive learning experiences, interact with virtual coaches and mentors, and practise skills in a safe and controlled environment. Certain skills can be easily executed in the VR/AR before being deployed in the real environment. In one such project, women from a lower-income group from Pune were provided with an immersive experience of an operating theatre to help them imagine a job as a nursing assistant.

The future workplace will be dominated by Gen Z who are ‘born digital’. An overwhelming 70% of those under 25 years prefer gaming over other forms of entertainment. Gamified learning will be a natural environment for them to acquire skills. For learners, gamification in skill development offers an opportunity to make learning fun and engaging. For HR professionals, gamification in skill development offers a way to engage and motivate employees, improve retention rates, and track progress. Gamification, is thus, is a powerful tool that can transform how we learn, acquire skills and engage talent.

The writer is Head of Employability and COO, TeamLease Edtech