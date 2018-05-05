Guiding the corporates

The Company Secretary is a professional course offered and administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) which is a statutory body established under the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. The institute has over 53,000 members who are actively engaged in the corporate sector and over 400,000 students pursuing the course of Company Secretaryship.

Opportunities

Company Secretaries are trained to become experts in various laws like corporate laws, securities laws, accounting, taxation, and other allied laws. They act as a key functionary in the corporate pyramid. They should be competent to work as integrated corporate managers and capable of undertaking a wide gamut of work in all the functional areas in addition to their core area of legal and corporate compliance management. They should have also established their eminence in corporate financial and global matters. They will be required to be a vital link between the company, its board of directors, shareholders, government and other agencies. They will become the confidante of the board of directors and arrange meetings of the board of directors and committees, prepare and circulate agendas, take minutes at meetings and advise board members on various matters pertaining to corporate laws and are responsible to ensure the effective and efficient administration of the company.

Apart from these, a Company Secretary has a role under Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) laws, corporate and economic laws, taxation laws, GST, Insolvency Laws, appearing before tribunals like NCLT/NCLAT, Consumer Protection Act, Depositories Act, Competition Act, Labour and Industrial laws, Intellectual Property Laws, advising on risk management, Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainability Reporting.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only institute in India which offers the course of Company Secretaryship. It provides postal and oral coaching through its four regional offices and 68 chapter offices across India. The entire registration process is online. Study material is dispatched to the students after registration. Examinations are held twice a year in June and December.

Campus placement

The institute conducts campus placements periodically at its regional and chapter offices wherein the fresher company secretaries are picked up by the regulators and reputed companies at attractive packages.

Skills required

To become a successful Company Secretary, a student should have interest in subjects like Corporate Laws, Accounting, Finance, Taxation, Economics, Commerce and have the ability to understand, analyse complex and technical issues. A Company Secretary is expected to have outstanding organisational ability along with excellent communication and coordination skills.

Website: www.icsi.edu