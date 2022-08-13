Guided tour

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I completed my Master’s in Library and Information Science in 2016. I also have a PG in Computer Science and have worked in a government bank. Currently, I am doing an apprenticeship. Apart from being a librarian, what are my career prospects? Are there any courses in India related to Knowledge Management? – Pratap

Hi Pratap,

What is your current apprenticeship? Librarians are in high demand in government and private sectors. You could also pursue your doctorate, if you are keen. Other occupations that can use your current skills are news agencies, foreign embassies, photo/film libraries, and information and documentation centres. There are many online trainings and distance education courses available on Knowledge Management. Ensure you have a concrete plan of why you want to do this course before you enroll.

I completed B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering last year and want to work in the automobile field. What are the higher education options available? – Adhithyan

Dear Adhithyan,

Consider pursuing your Master’s in Automobile Engineering. This will help build strong analytical and problem-solving skills and enhance knowledge of machine design, manufacturing processes, mechanical systems, understanding electrical and electromechanical systems, digital circuits, data sciences, research, designing, production roles, and quality control. Also, work on industry knowledge, your problem-solving skills and pay attention to detail. Also build healthy and amicable interpersonal skills.

I completed M.Sc. Environmental Sciences recently. I would like to know my career options, as I am not sure if I want to do a Ph.D. – Ullas

Dear Ullas,

A whole range of careers are available across the private and the public sector. Jobs in fertilizer plants, farms, estates, environmental journalism, work at the pollution control board, food processing industry, refineries, NGOs, textile industry, waste management, lecturer, environmental scientist and so on. Some students go on to do research or even pursue a career in Law or Education.

I am in Class 12 (Accounts, Applied Maths, Business Studies). But my interest is in Fine Arts, Graphic Design and Drawing. What are my career options with the latter? - Pranav

Dear Pranav,

There is much scope across advertising firms, branding, design consultancies and studios, PR agencies, and publishing companies. You could also set up your own studio. Typical jobs related directly to graphic designing are advertising art director, animator, artworker, concept artist, creative director, graphic designer, illustrator, game designer, urban designer, UX designer, interior and spatial designer, medical illustrator, exhibition designer, and so on.

