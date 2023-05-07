Guidance is good

I am in Class 8 and want to be space scientist. What do I have to study more of and what course should I do after Class 12? Ahlaam

Dear Ahlaam,

Becoming a space scientist involves hard work, dedication, and passion, so keep exploring and never give up on your dream! You will need to study Science and Mathematics in Class 11 and 12.. Develop your critical thinking and problem-solving skills by participating in science projects/competitions and asking a lot of questions. Learn computer programming and coding languages such as Python, C++, and MATLAB. Ty to meet experts to gain more knowledge and skills and to stay inspired. After your Class 12, go for a Bachelors in Physics, Astronomy, Aerospace Engineering, or Mathematics. Then a Master’s and a Ph.D in the specialised area of space science. Look out for internships and research opportunities in related organisations and universities as this will help you gain hands-on experience and exposure.

I finished B.Tech. EEE in 2018 and am working in a nationalised bank. I want to consider teaching in schools. I am not interested in doing an M.Tech. Can I do a B.Ed. in Maths? What are my other options? Sreelakshmi

A B.Ed. in Math is a great option if you want to become a school teacher. Given your B.Tech. EEE background, you may be able to teach Math, Physics and Electronics in school. Generally, the requirement to join B.Ed. is a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum aggregate score of 50%. but check the criteria in the institution of your choice. You could also complete a teaching certification programme like Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), which are mandatory to teach in a government school. Apart from this, a Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) also helps one become a school teacher. These focus specifically on teacher training and can be completed in a shorter duration than the B.Ed. Finally consider teaching online. There is a dearth of good, experienced professionals to teach subjects like Maths, Science and English, globally.

I am a B.A. English (Hons) graduate preparing for the Civil Services Exams. I am more interested in graphic design, blogging and designing pages. Is there any career related to my interests? Minuara

Dear Minuara,

You can pursue a career in graphic designing, blogging and designing pages but will need to complete specific courses to equip yourself adequately. You could also start your own design company with your communication and creative skills and leverage your English degree here. For Graphic Design, join a course to learn design layouts, logos, visual communication and learn to use tools like Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator. You can apply to industries like ad agencies, social media houses, publishing and marketing companies. For Blogging, start a page, and share your thoughts, ideas, and experiences. You can find sponsors for content that is niche if it aligns with your interests and knowledge, or keep it eclectic. You can further look at possibilities to monetise this via affiliate marketing and ads. Designing pages will need you to qualify as a web designer or have a UX/UI certification. Learn tools like CSS, HTML, JavaScript, UX/UI design tools like Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD. This will help you design websites, landing pages, and user interfaces for various clients.

I have completed B.Com. (Hons) and am preparing for CAT. Which MBA field is suitable for girls today? What should I do to improve my skills and make my CV attractive? Ankita

Dear Ankita,

What are you interested in? Some popular MBA specialisations are Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, and Operations Management. To make your CV attractive, focus on developing skills that are relevant to your chosen specialisation. Consider doing online certifications in digital marketing, financial analysis, or project management. Build a strong network with industry people and alumni of accomplished B-schools. This will help you find job opportunities and gain insights into the industry. Take up internships, and part-time jobs in your chosen field to develop job and industry readiness and employability skills. Finally, ensure that your CV showcases your extracurricular activities and leadership skills, teamwork, and communication skills. Volunteering at various social causes is also an added advantage.