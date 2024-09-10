ADVERTISEMENT

GST council gave nod on exempting research grants from GST net: Atishi

Updated - September 10, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi said last month, six educational institutions, including IIT-Delhi and Punjab University were sent showcause notices over research grants.

PTI

AAP Leader Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 08, 2024 | Photo by Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday said the GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net, and called it a victory for the entire nation. Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi said last month, six educational institutions, including IIT-Delhi and Punjab University were sent showcause notices over research grants.

"The AAP has strongly opposed imposition of GST on research grants. Today in the 54th GST Council meeting, me and Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab finance minister vehemently opposed it. It is good news that the GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net. This is a victory for the entire country," she said. 

Atishi said the AAP had consistently called the decision to impose GST on research grants akin to “tax terrorism”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously opposed GST on research grants. Today, in the GST Council meeting, the Delhi and Punjab governments raised the issue that GST should not be levied on research grants received by educational institutions - whether it is a government grant or a private one. I am happy that today the GST Council has decided not to impose GST on research grants. This is a big step for the development of the country," she said in a post on X. 

