GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST council gave nod on exempting research grants from GST net: Atishi

Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi said last month, six educational institutions, including IIT-Delhi and Punjab University were sent showcause notices over research grants.

Updated - September 10, 2024 03:35 pm IST

PTI
AAP Leader Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 08, 2024 | Photo by Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

AAP Leader Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 08, 2024 | Photo by Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday said the GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net, and called it a victory for the entire nation. Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi said last month, six educational institutions, including IIT-Delhi and Punjab University were sent showcause notices over research grants.

"The AAP has strongly opposed imposition of GST on research grants. Today in the 54th GST Council meeting, me and Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab finance minister vehemently opposed it. It is good news that the GST Council has decided to exempt research grants from the GST net. This is a victory for the entire country," she said. 

Atishi said the AAP had consistently called the decision to impose GST on research grants akin to “tax terrorism”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously opposed GST on research grants. Today, in the GST Council meeting, the Delhi and Punjab governments raised the issue that GST should not be levied on research grants received by educational institutions - whether it is a government grant or a private one. I am happy that today the GST Council has decided not to impose GST on research grants. This is a big step for the development of the country," she said in a post on X. 

Published - September 10, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.