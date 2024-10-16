For many Indian students, pursuing graduate studies abroad represents a significant aspiration, a pathway to enhanced education, global exposure, and improved career prospects. The United States remains a dominant destination, but other countries are emerging as attractive alternatives. Indians are going to countries where English is not spoken outside the academia as well.

A majority of U.S. universities have made India their number one focus for intake of international students. There was a nearly 50% jump in the number of Indian applicants to grad schools in the U.S. in Spring 2024.

A recent webinar hosted by The Hindu, featuring expert panelists Mrinalini Batra, CEO of International Educational Exchange, S. Anil Kumar, CEO of Jodi365.com who has done three graduate programs in the US, provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of international graduate education.

Why pursue a Master’s?

Mrinalani Batra stressed the importance of self-reflection before embarking on the application journey. “Why are you seeking a master’s education?” she posed.

The motivations can range from acquiring specialized knowledge to switching careers or even fulfilling familial expectations. Understanding the “why” is crucial for selecting the appropriate country and program.

While the U.S. remains popular, English-speaking countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, along with other destinations like Germany, offer diverse options. Cost considerations, program suitability, and long-term career goals should guide this decision.

The all-important ‘Why me?’

For master’s programs, academic preparation and the reputation of the undergraduate institution are paramount. While IIT graduates often hold an advantage, strong academic performance from other universities is equally valued.

Increasingly, universities are also looking beyond academic transcripts, seeking evidence of relevant experience, internships, and extracurricular engagements that demonstrate a genuine interest in the chosen field.

Anil Kumar, drawing from his extensive experience navigating the graduate school landscape, highlighted the importance of treating PhD applications as job applications. “Appeal to their self-interest,” he advised.

Universities seek students who will contribute to their research programs and enhance their reputation. Demonstrating intellectual horsepower, research potential, and a clear understanding of the chosen field are essential. He stressed the importance of crafting a compelling narrative, showcasing not only strengths but also addressing any academic weaknesses with a story of motivation and growth.

GRE, funding and the H-1B lottery

The role of the GRE is evolving, with some programs waiving the requirement, particularly for master’s degrees. However, both panelists agreed that a strong GRE score can still provide a competitive edge, especially for scholarship applications and for students from lesser-known universities. Funding for PhD programs is typically tied to research grants, and securing financial aid requires demonstrating research potential and aligning with a professor’s research interests.

Mrinalani cautioned against viewing graduate studies in the U.S. as a guaranteed path to permanent residency. The H-1B visa process, now a lottery system, introduces significant uncertainty. “Do not assume that the U.S. is going to pay you back your loans,” she warned. The investment in education should be viewed as an investment in oneself, not as a guaranteed ticket to a high-paying US job.

Beyond the U.S.

Canada, with its welcoming immigration policies and lower tuition fees, is a strong contender although current geo-political developments have cast a shadow. European countries like the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands offer diverse programs and often shorter durations, leading to potential cost savings. Germany, with its strong focus on engineering and technology, presents an attractive option, but requires a commitment to learning German for successful integration.

The webinar also addressed the growing interest in non-traditional fields. Humanities, social sciences, and interdisciplinary programs are gaining traction, with increasing job opportunities in think tanks, government agencies, and corporations seeking professionals with diverse skill sets. The application process remains similar, requiring strong academics, relevant experience, and a compelling narrative.

Playing the long game

Both panelists emphasized the importance of thorough research. Abundant online resources, university websites, and forums provide valuable information about programs, admissions requirements, and funding opportunities. They encouraged prospective students to connect with current students and alumni to gain firsthand insights.

Self-awareness is crucial for making informed decisions. Understanding one’s strengths, interests, and long-term career aspirations is essential for choosing the right program and navigating the application process effectively. Kumar advised adopting a long-term perspective, thinking beyond immediate goals and considering the broader arc of one’s career.

The journey to graduate school abroad requires dedication, resilience, and a willingness to embrace challenges. By defining clear goals, conducting thorough research, and crafting a compelling narrative, Indian students can successfully navigate the application process and unlock the transformative potential of international education. The panelists’ insights provided a valuable roadmap for navigating this complex landscape and realizing the dream of graduate studies abroad.

