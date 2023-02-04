Grab your chance

I am in Class 12 (Commerce). I am passionate about sports (especially football) and would like to pursue a sports-related degree. What are my options and career prospects? Pranay

Dear Pranay,

There are many options today, as a career in sports is no more limited to being a professional athlete or a sportsman alone. Allied fields like sports management, sports psychology, sports journalism, sports medicine, sports coaching, and sports match officiating have great scope. Some available Bachelor’s programmes are Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), BPE, B.Sc. in Sports Science &and Nutrition, B.Sc. in Physical Education and Sports Science, B.Sc. in Sports Science, BBA in Sports Management, Bachelors of Sports Management, and B.A. in Sports Management.

Depending on what you shortlist, you could become an Instructor, a Coach, Professional Referee, Sports Nutritionist, Sports Journalist, Sports Photographer, Sports Event Manager, Sports Psychologist, a Physical Education Teacher/ Lecturer, Team Director/ Manager across schools, colleges, universities, sports franchises, professional sports institutions, and some Government Departments such as the Police, Railways, Armed Forces and so on. You could also train and certify to become a fitness instructor and start your own consultation.

I am in Class 12 in a government school in Tamil Nadu. I want to be an economist but cannot afford to study in a private institution. What are the good government colleges that provide an Integrated MA Economics course? Harshini

Dear Harshini,

Some colleges that provide this course are Annamalai University, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Tamil Nadu, and the University of Hyderabad, Telangana. Do not worry too much about the fees. Focus on your subjects and the marks for now. There are many philanthropic organisations and institutions that support deserving candidates. There is also crowd-funding that can help secure admission into some good colleges.

I am a graduate looking to pursue an MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management. What kind of job profile will I get with this particular specialisation? Anjanish

Dear Anjanish,

You will land great opportunities in Supply Chain Sales as a Supply Chain Consultant/Manager, Procurement Analyst, Quality/Purchasing Manager, Warehouse Manager, Operations Analyst, Supply Chain Planner, and Transport Manager, both in national and international markets. Some of the companies that are always looking for people with this core qualification are pharma companies, Amazon, Walmart, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, Intel, Apple, Wipro, FedEx and so on.

I have done my B.A. (Computers and Political Science) and am currently doing my B.Ed. But I am interested in hacking. Is there any scope? What are the courses I can pursue? Yogi

Dear Yogi,

Hacking is a good career if you are interested in cybersecurity and ethical hacking but it needs much knowledge of the IT field. The eligibility for an Ethical Hacker is a B.Sc., B.Tech., B.E., B.CA. in Information Technology or Computer Science. You can also work on getting an advanced diploma in network security; however, the certification needs to be from a reputed institute to enhance the chances of getting a good job. Some of the international certifications are Certified Ethical Hacker (EC-Council), Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (EC-Council), GIAC Certified Penetration Tester (GPEN) by SAN and GIAC, and Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA).