For administrative purposes, the government of Karnataka has declared the Government Arts College and Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College of Commerce and Management (R.C. College), which are located in the heart of the city, as constituent colleges of Bengaluru City University.

The State Government took this decision on the request of Bengaluru City University. Earlier, these colleges came under the administration of the Collegiate Education Department.

The Bengaluru City University has been functioning as an independent university since 2017 after being trifurcated from Bangalore University. But, the university has a single constituent college — Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women — at Malleswaram.

About 4,000 students are enrolled in the university, including at the Jnanajyothi campus. However, the university has merely 12 permanent teaching faculty to teach such a large number of students. The bulk of the work is handled by more than 100 guest lecturers.

Citing the interest of students, the university had requested the government multiple times to fill up vacant posts of teaching faculty.

Advantages of the move

As of now, about 2,000 students are enrolled in Government Arts College and Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College of Commerce and Management in under-graduate and post-graduate courses. They will become part of the university.

In addition, the university will be able to utilise the services of 80 permanent faculty working in these two colleges. According to university officials, apart from this, students of both colleges can advance academically by using the opportunities for research and academic collaboration, well-equipped library, playground, laboratory and other facilities in the university.

In addition, the move will be beneficial for the faculty members. The retirement age of teaching faculty or professors under the Collegiate Education Department is 60 years as compared to 62 years for university’s faculty members or professors.

Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of the university, told The Hindu, “Earlier, both these colleges were affiliated colleges of our university. However, the government has now declared both as constituent colleges of our university. Now, they come under the direct administration of our university. This will benefit both the university and the colleges. The shortage of faculty in the university can be overcome by effectively utilising the services of faculty of both these colleges. Students will benefit by using all the facilities of the university directly. And, additional service will be available for faculty members as well.”

