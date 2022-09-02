Good response to national-level quiz for school students

The fifth edition of Discovery School Super League drew participation from over 4 lakh students

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 00:57 IST

The fifth edition of the Discovery School Super League, a national-level quiz, powered by BYJU’s, has attracted participation from over four lakh students from 1,200 schools, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

The aptitude-based contest is being held in three rounds and students will get a chance to represent their respective States and compete for the final three positions.

School-level and district-level rounds are being held following which a final round will take place. The final round in Mumbai will be telecast on the Discovery Network channels. The release said the quiz garnered a huge response in Tamil Nadu.

Trip to NASA

According to the release, the top three teams will get a chance to go on an all-expenses paid trip to NASA with their school principals. The toppers from each school will also be invited to exclusively experience the nearest Byju's Tuition Centres, where they will be provided with a free workshop based on advanced concepts of Math and Science.

Sr. Regina Mary, headmistress, Our Lady's Higher Secondary School, Thiruvottiyur, was quoted in the release as saying the students were enthusiastic and prepared for all aspects of the quiz beyond the confines of textbooks.

