Going places

“You are late again. Didn’t you say you would be here around two o’clock?”

“I am really sorry about that. But I had to go to the airport to see my friend off. He and his family are emigrating...migrating to Australia. Which is correct? Emigrating or...”

“Well, in this context, both emigrating and migrating are acceptable.”

“So, are you saying there is no difference between the two words?”

“I didn’t say that! The word ‘emigrate’ comes from the Latin ‘emigrare’ meaning ‘to depart from a place’. So, when you ‘emigrate’, you leave one place and go to another. Nowadays, the word is mostly used when a person moves from one country to another.”

“This move to another country is usually permanent, isn’t it? In the case of my friend, he is going to be settling down in Australia.”

“His family is moving from India to Australia. Which is why careful users of the language argue that one always emigrates ‘from’ one country ‘to’ another. Sadhana emigrated from India to France.”

“So, is it wrong to say, Sadhana emigrated to France?”

“Not anymore. A lot of native speakers say ‘emigrate to’ and ‘migrate to”

“I know that when one emigrates, one moves from one country to another. What about...”

“When you move from one country to another, you can use either migrate or emigrate. For example, many of my cousins are just dying to migrate to America.”

“Quite a few people in my family want to migrate to Russia.”

“I didn’t know that. Unlike ‘emigrate’, the word ‘migrate’ can be used to refer to one’s moving from one part of the country to another.”

“You mean like moving from Chennai to Kolkata or Mumbai?”

“That’s right. In the case of ‘migrate’, the move need not necessarily be to a foreign country. It can be within one’s own. Also, the move need not necessarily be permanent.”

“I guess that explains why people who move from one part of the country to another looking for work are often called ‘migrant’ workers. Why are you smiling? You look really happy about something.”

Eat your heart out

“This afternoon I managed to figure out who was stealing our office supplies. Sherlock Holmes, eat your heart out.”

“Why should poor Sherlock Holmes eat his heart out? What are you talking about?”

“The expression, ‘eat your heart out’ is usually followed by the name of a famous individual. In my example, what I am jokingly suggesting is that I am a better detective than Sherlock Holmes — that he would be extremely jealous of my ability to solve cases.”

“So the famous person you are comparing yourself to could be alive or dead?”

“That’s right. He only needs to be famous, that’s all.”

“This comparison between you and Holmes is not meant to be taken seriously, right?”

“Exactly! I know that I am not as good as Holmes. It’s my attempt to be funny. Here is another example. During his wonderful innings, Suresh hit a couple of beautiful cover drives. Eat your heart out, Kohli.”

“How about this example? My brother’s singing had the audience dancing in the aisles. Eat your heart out, Kishore Kumar.”

“Sounds good!”

“It’s amazing how nice people are when they know you’re going away.” Michael Arien

The writer teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com