Going global

06 June 2020 18:14 IST

With more people across the world connecting with each other, there is a higher need for those proficient in foreign languages in different lines of work

Today it has become essential for people to know more than one language not just for communication but also to get jobs. As a result, foreign languages is increasing. Today, for those interested in languages, there is a possibility of having a bright and successful career.

Career prospects

Learning a foreign language will also teach you about different cultures. Whether it is French, German, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, or Portuguese, being fluent in languages opens up opportunities as an interpreter and translator in multinational companies. There are also opportunities in sectors like entertainment, tourism, public relations, healthcare, business process outsourcing (BPO), teaching, content writing and in embassies among others.

Eligibility

Candidates must have cleared school (10+2) of a recognised board. This can be followed up with a three-year bachelor’s degree in any foreign language. A master’s degree in the same language is an additional qualification. The most important requirement is to have a native level of proficiency in English and at least one other language. An active interaction is needed to communicate with people; no one is perfect in native languages so practice more to improve it.

Nature of work

The most common work is translation. A translator should be able to translate without missing a beat, converting the foreign language into their native tongue. The same applies for a tour guide, teacher, researcher, liaison officer and anyone who coordinates between two parties or companies.

Salary

Initially, a translator will be paid between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. After gaining some work experience, one can earn ₹30,000 or more per month. If a person has cleared their graduation in European languages like French or German, they may get around ₹50,000 to ₹90,000 per month. A top-level interpreter may get more than ₹10 to 12 lakhs per annum. A freelancer can earn ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per assignment or more depending on the level of expertise.

The writer is the Director Langma School of Languages, New Delhi