Goa CM launches GURU initiative to boost innovation, start-ups in biotech, tech sectors

Published - September 19, 2024 06:34 pm IST

ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. | Photo credit: official X profile of Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. | Photo credit: official X profile of Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday inaugurated the Goa University Research Park Unit (GURU) initiative under the UniGoa Knowledge and Innovation Foundation and distributed the sanction letters to teams under the Hand Holding and Start-Up Scheme 2023-24.

Taking to social media platform X, Mr Sawant informed that the GURU initiative had provided an investment of Rs 12.85 crore to establish state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to support young innovators. He further said that the initiative symbolises the knowledge and mentorship that will propel Goa's advancement in biotechnology, healthcare, information technology, and electronics innovation.

“The GURU initiative, with an investment of Rs 12.85 crore, has established state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to support young innovators. It stands as a symbol of the knowledge and mentorship that will propel Goa’s advancement in biotechnology, healthcare, information technology, and electronics innovation,” he said.

Mr. Sawant further expressed his confidence in the GURU initiative and stated that it would play a pivotal role in nurturing young innovators and incubating start-ups in bio-engineering, agriculture, healthcare, and electronics, contributing significantly to society. He also congratulated Goa University and the Directorate of Higher Education for this remarkable initiative and extended his best wishes for a bright and successful future.

