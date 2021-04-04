Go online or offline

04 April 2021 01:00 IST

This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer

I am 20 years old and not sure whether to opt for an MBA or start my UPSC prep. – Ratan Kumar

Dear Ratan,

The answer really depends on what you see yourself doing five years from now. Would you want to work for a private firm or start your own business or work for the Government of India? One has more money and frills and perhaps you can be your own boss one day and the other has a lot of respect, job security, and a good life. Both have their merits and demerits and require discipline, hard-work, commitment and perseverance. Work on a mind map; hopefully you will discover your calling. Best wishes.

I completed my Pharm-D (Doctor Of Pharmacy) and worked as a lecturer in a private college. However, I was dissatisfied and quit. I have been job hunting since, but the process has led to depression. Which area do you recommend? What is the scope of my degree in India? – Anjuman

Dear Anjuman,

I would like you to meet a counsellor and get your depression evaluated and assessed first. Please address that before it spirals into something deeper. There are plenty of job opportunities for Pharm-D, such as assisting and aiding a clinic pharmacy practice, joining a governmental agency or even a pharmaceutical company and/or a large hospital pharmacy chain. Yes, the process is stressful, but do not give up. Take care.

I am a teacher (BA with B.Ed.) and am eager to study further. However, I don’t seem to have enough time. Please guide me. – Lobsan

Dear Lobsan,

This is a tricky situation. Today, many online courses, with international certification/s are available. Prioritise tasks that are urgent and important and cut out time stealers (that are not important but get you exhausted). Take time out for meaningful things consciously. Time management, prioritisation of tasks and cutting down extra social commitments (virtually today) might help you. Good luck.

I want to pursue Master’s in International Relations. Can I do it online? Are online degrees from foreign universities valid? Can I get a job with it? – Vidyadharan Bose

Dear Vidyadharan,

There are over 50 Online and Distance Learning opportunities offering Master’s Degree in International Relations with varied curriculum, worldwide. These are valid courses but the employability quotient is something I would like you to take ownership and responsibility of directly with the school of your choice. Shortlist the university and start a dialogue. Best of luck.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer.