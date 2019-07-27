Get your groundwork straight

I am a 32-year-old lawyer. However, I feel that I have chosen the wrong career from my personality as I have zero interest in this profession. I think I should opt for setting up a business, but I neither have the finances nor the experience. What do I do? — Anon

Dear Anon,

This is your prime — it is time you got some clarity about where you are headed. What kind of business would you like to do? Do you have any friends and working partners that you have identified to work with? It is tough if you are going to venture in that space without any prior experience, zero finances and no dependable team. Please meet a competent career counsellor and get your profiling done, at the earliest, and assess where your aptitude lies. We need to identify your skill sets and career interests to match and complement your personality, to identify what would be a lucrative career choice for you.

I am 22-year-old literature graduate. I want to know the procedure to become a counsellor and its scope. — Simran Sharma

Dear Simran,

What counsellor do you want to become? Spend time to identify what it is that you want to do first. Counselling, in India, is still in its nascent stages, and hence it is not yet a registered profession. Only Rehabilitation Council Of India, (http://www.rehabcouncil.nic.in) is a regulated body that runs standardised syllabi and provides services to persons with disability, in the field of rehabilitation and special education.

Once you know what you want to do, identify the institute, college and the university that you wish to study at and check the admission criteria with them for a master’s programme in counselling psychology or psychology. Many universities are particular and have a prerequisite of an undergrad in psychology for master’s admissions. Some are easy with a BA in any humanities subject, whilst others today treat the programme as M.Sc and need the candidate to have a science/ biology background. You could also study and learn through distant education and/or a credible online certified programme. However, you will need to intern with an existing established professional (in the area of your specialisation) to bridge the gap between theory and practice, to gain hands-on experience eventually. Some of the lucrative specialisations are in child and school counselling, adolescent management, special education, marital and relationship counselling, corporate counselling, geriatrics, and so on. Take your time and you will eventually figure out what you want to pursue.

I recently passed my class XII CBSE exams in PCB and am interested in psychology. However, the problem is that I do not have the adequate scores for getting admission. Please suggest how I can pursue my goal. What are the opportunities in this field? — Nitin Pandey

Dear Nitin,

Yes, the cut o ffs for admission this year, across the country, have been rather high. If you want to pursue psychology, even if you don’t get into the college of your choice, see which other university is offering the course and take it up. You could also consider doing a liberal arts course with psychology being one of your electives; it is getting increasingly difficult to do master’s in it without a bachelor’s degree in the same stream. Having said that, psychology is an umbrella term — identify what under it is something that you want to learn. You could look at certificate programmes and courses online and overseas, as well. Today, it is indeed a lucrative course that could give you many career options such as being a child, students, marriage and/or relationship counsellor, and so on, a corporate/softskills trainer, a HR manager, an organisational behavioural psychologist, work in the advertising field doing quantitative and qualitative research studies, branch into special education or even become a forensic psychologist, get into education policy and reforms, social and rehabilitation work and so on.

I am an undergraduate in English literature. I aspire to become a teacher. Are there any colleges that offer teacher training courses with campus interviews? — Malavika Venu

Dear Malavika,

Teaching is indeed a great career choice, especially in our country where education is a necessity for growth, and a mindset change to eradicate poverty. Please identify and determine what level and subjects you would like to teach — at school or the university level. If you would like to teach primary school students, you will need a diploma (D.Ted.), and to teach secondary school, you will need a bachelor’s (B.Ed.). Both are two-year programmes. A master’s (M.Ed.) is required for specialised subjects and is a one-year programme.

Teacher recruitment in India, at the primary and secondary levels, is tied to state and national eligibility testing. You must pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to qualify to teach in a government-owned school and some private institutions. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) offers preparatory curriculum for the exam, and determines the minimum eligibility requirements for each year. Please refer to their websites and get the necessary information.

