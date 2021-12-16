Get the best from mock interviews

Why students must treat these practice sessions seriously

Interviews are highly competitive; the best way to ace one is to practice through mocks that simulate real ones and help you avoid tricky encounters by giving you a taste of the real-world. Mock interviews provide you with constructive feedback in a low-stress environment, and offer insight into your capability based on behavioural and technical skill questions.

Even though a mock interview is a training run, treat it seriously. The more you rehearse, the better your interview skills will become. Here are a few points to bear in mind as you prepare:

The ideal evaluator: Identify the perfect person to provide constructive feedback. While it is beneficial to have a relative or friend assist you, finding somebody from the particular sector is preferable. Ensure that the questioner asks you career-specific questions that will provide you with a precise performance evaluation.

Dress up: This will put you in the proper framework of mind. As a result, you are not only more self-assured, but you are also more careful of your body language. Remember to dress comfortably so that you are at ease throughout the session. Even if your interview is virtual, dressing up will prove to be more effective.

Request feedback: Without reviews, a mock interview is incomplete. Remember to extract insights into your temperament, involvement, and communication skills. Greater self-awareness leads to enhanced preparation. Practice with several people as multiple viewpoints and conversations will stand you in good stead for the variety of questions that an actual interviewer may hurl at you.

Re-enact the interview environment: Whether it’s an in-person, a phone, or a video interview, you'll understand it better if it’s as close to the original as possible. The goal is to feel relaxed so that you are not tense or conscious and can concentrate on having a professional dialogue with the interviewer.

Record yourself: Recording and reviewing yourself during a mock interview is an excellent way of working on missteps. Record the entire session and make notes of the areas that need attention and improvement. Other factors to consider are your tonality, body language, and the ease with which you can rationalise your responses.

While rehearsing with mock interviews, treat them as a two-way communication to get to know one another. Just as you want to meet their criteria, they should meet your requirements for a pleasant atmosphere.

The writer is the Co-Founder, Newton School