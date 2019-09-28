Get, set, achieve

As an automobile enthusiast and with the industry shifting towards electric cars, I needed a way to get automotive related projects on my resume to become industry-ready.

I looked up various tie-ups my university had with those abroad. The mechanical department had a tie-up with The University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany for mechatronics and this is where I applied for my internship. Two of us were chosen for this opportunity based on our previous automotive-related work and Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

On arriving in Dusseldorf, we were taken on a tour around the university campus. Next day, we visited the department we were going to work in the famous Chair of Mechatronics.

The E-Team

We had to work with the university’s Formula student electric race car team, called the “E-Team”. Its upcoming car was to participate in the Formula Student Spain event in August, and it needed programming of the sensors such as the yaw rate sensor, steering sensor, wheel speed sensor and brake pressure sensor.

We were introduced to the team and were shown the car. It was good, but we saw room for improvement. Once we had the necessary software and data sheets to start our coding, we went ahead with finding a logic to get the sensors working and ready for calibration. The work was more electronics driven than mechanical, and since I was skilled in mechanical drivetrains and core mechanical components, it turned out to be very challenging. The concept was so new to us that it took us an entire week, and two meetings, to get it working. However, the satisfaction it gave me to work outside my comfort zone was unparalleled.

After a while, we had figured out the basic logic for all the sensors we were asked to program, and started to get a grip on things. Out of the four sensors assigned to us, two were completed. We then tested the sensors on the previous year’s car.

Loading our program into their car and checking for values, rerunning the code and recalibrating until the values were within the permissible limit, made us feel like genuine automobile engineers.

We received praise from everyone much before we started our project presentation. Our report too was well received by the department, and the team found the work useful.

Overall, this experience was the perfect transformation for me as it helped me expand my knowledge and skill-set.

Arjun Bhat is currently working as a Technical Sales and Application Engineer in the Seals and Polymers business of Saint-Gobain Grindwell Norton.

Courtesy: internshala.com