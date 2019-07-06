Get crafty to succeed

In today’s academic scenario, the creative arts have all but entirely disappeared from the Indian education system. There was a time when creative classes were compulsory for students, and were given their due importance by parents, teachers, and kids alike. However, the current mounting academic pressure, coupled with the insurmountable curriculum goals, has completely pushed art and craft to the sidelines. The burdening importance placed on academics and the growing neglect of extracurricular activities is certainly not unheard of. However, unfortunately in most cases, the concerned parties are still unaware of the contribution of those very subjects to a child’s academic and personal growth.

Learning art and craft doesn’t solely foster a child’s creative development, but also assists in advancing and refining his or her core skills, which help further academic achievements as well. Therefore, an early interest in arts and craft , can give children several key advantages, some of which are:

Improved bilateral coordination

This is the ability to simultaneously utilise both sides of the brain, and is a good indicator of cognitive progress. Children who struggle with coordinating both sides of their bodies face difficulty in completing daily tasks like tying their shoes, conducting motor activities such as stringing beads, and carrying out visual motor tasks like writing. ‘Crossing the midline’, for instance, is a critical skill dependent on bilateral coordination. It is the ability to reach across the middle of the body with one’s arms and legs crossing over to the opposite side. This coordination ability is enhanced by creative activities, since they simultaneously activate several different areas of the brain through absorbing tasks such as using play-doh ‘tools’, and lacing yarn through holes, and other related activities.

Enhanced focus

All forms of art, including sketching or dancing, require and train the perseverance and focus of children, making them absolutely essential in enhancing cognitive development. When teachers encourage children to put their creativity in practice they increase their capacity of focusing and grasping the subject matter.

Visual learning

For kids, painting, sculpting, and sketching play important roles in helping evolve and engage their visual skills, while also improving their knowledge of spatial relations. When children draw items that are specific and correlated, such as objects which are thick and thin, smooth and rough, far and near, and so on, they are able to easily understand the concepts of distance, size, comparison, and textural differences, in an elementary manner, which augments their fundamental visual analysis skills. As such, arts and crafts help educate students on interpretation and criticism, showing them how to make choices based on visual information, which is certainly beyond the scope of pure academics. Visual processing and spatial relations are crucial in performing basic skills like riding a bike or playing ball, and an underdeveloped skill capacity may greatly hinder this functioning.

Problem-solving skills

When we draw, we have to carefully depict several specific attributes of an object, in order to portray it accurately. The same goes for children, when they draw a house and a tree, for instance, using their cognitive skills to determine where the door of the house should be, and what should be the relative size of the person, or what kind of emotions he or she is displaying. These entail problem-solving and decision-making skills which are being constantly applied during these exercises, and hence, are assimilated, while producing artistic projects.

The writer is principal, GIIS Chinchwad