Get cracking on the Mains: Here's how you can sail through UPSC exams

A competitive exam like the UPSC Civil Services Exam demands a smart strategy and perseverance, in order to get an edge over competitors. Those who have successfully cleared the Prelims, must be gearing up for Mains now. Here are some tips to ace it:

Familiarise yourself with the syllabus:

Read the syllabus of each subject thoroughly to study only what is relevant, assuming that you did integrated preparation while preparing for the Prelims, and have a fair basic knowledge of General Studies subjects.

Read NCERTs before opting for standard books:

Always form a stronger base with NCERTs first, as most of the General Studies syllabus is covered from the NCERT books of classes VI to XII, while the optional subject syllabus is covered through the standard books of class XII till the graduate level. Once you form a stronger base, then shift your focus to standard books. Make sure you study only relevant ones.

Stay tuned with current affairs:

Read newspapers. The Hindu and TheIndian Express are the most recommended. Next, sources such as Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV, AIR News, editorials, current affairs compilation, budget, and economic survey, are some of the important sources to stay abreast with current affairs, which is an extremely important part of the preparation process, as more than half of the syllabus in Civil Services Mains is all about current affairs.

Emphasis on each subject:

Every subject is equally important and hence, you must prepare a time table and divide equal time for each subject, including those that are optional.

Practise answer writing:

It is one of the most important parts of the preparation process, and it is advisable to start the answer writing practice every day after forming a base knowledge of subjects. UPSC has a set time frame for each exam, and it is important that you practise writing well-framed answers, covering all dimensions within the stipulated time.

Regular revision and short notes:

Make sure you dedicate at least one day in a week for revising what has been studied the entire week. Revision is important as the syllabus is vast. It is always advisable to make short, precise and handy notes of the important topics for a quick revision in the last moment. Make separate notes for every subject including current affairs. The notes should be designed in such a manner that it can remind you of the entire topic studied during the revision. So, highlight all the important points.

Solve previous years’ papers:

Once you get a good hang of the syllabus and gain a sound subject knowledge through NCERTs and standard books, the next step is to solve the last five years’ question papers. It will not only help you with answer writing practice, but will also give you a fair idea of the exam pattern and help analyse the trend of question papers.

Enrol in Mains test series:

One of the most important steps, after forming a base knowledge of Mains subjects, is enrolling for Mains Test Series and assessing your preparation level. Not only do these series help practise answer writing and understand the exam pattern, but also gives you a fair idea of the probable question, while giving you an opportunity to be assessed by field experts.

Indulge in discussion:

UPSC not only looks for candidates with strong knowledge of the theoretical subjects in Mains, but also for those who have a problem-solving approach and an administrator-like perspective, along with decision-making abilities.

All these skills can only be developed by engaging in important discussions about the problems prevalent in society, or on topics of national and international importance; and then coming up with possible solutions. This must also be reflected in your answers in the exam.

The writer is Director and Founder, Chanakya IAS Academy