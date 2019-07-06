Get a makeover

Today, employers look into more than technical skills while hiring. Your field expertise remains primary, but the interview bench also includes a professional who constantly evaluates your personality. So, whilst in college, it is crucial that you also invest time in personality development.

Socially-acceptable

A great personality makes you socially-acceptable, which in turn makes you employable. There will always be a difference between talking to someone by looking directly into their eyes and speaking erratically with no eye contact at all. When you work on your personality, you build yourself to enhance your levels of self-acceptance, that will make you more acceptable to the people around you. When recruiters hire personnel, they also look for individuals most likely to gel well with their existing team. No one will look at graduates who are incapable of conducting themselves in a social group.

Better soft skills

When you develop your personality, every achievement builds a sense of confidence in you. This newfound confidence can improve other abilities that you may possess. It can enable you to get over your stage fright, make you a better speaker, or help you improvise during a tough situation. The experience you gain from this can be channelised into helping others, which starts building leadership qualities in you. Working on one skill sets a chain in motion that improves your overall quality, and employers will never fail to notice it.

Adapt to stress

You build your personal self during personality development. Your attitude towards situations improve, your perspective changes and you are almost always goal-oriented. Every task that comes your way becomes a learning process to you, and you tend to take out the positives from every instance. You become your source of encouragement, you barely rely on external validation, and you become capable of looking into the bigger picture. All these act together to keep you stress-free in the highly competitive corporate world.

Emotionally aware

Personality development teaches you to identify your strengths and weaknesses. You become conscious of both your positive and negative emotions. You may be struggling with anger management issues, but the patience that you will learn from personality development will help you to curb that toxic emotion. Anger clouds logical thinking and you will start identifying the trigger to stay away. In the process, you will gel with your colleagues better and your overall performance will improve.

Most PGDM colleges have dedicated sessions for developing students’ personality, as it is vital for their career. Make use of such events, invest time in yourself and continuously work for a better you.

The writer is Senior Director, Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida.