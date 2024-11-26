Germany calling: Here are some tips on language, living and locals

Germany recently opened its doors wider for foreigners to become part of its workforce. One of the most preferred locations for higher studies, especially in STEM, the country has now increased the number of visas that will be approved for Indians to enter.

Shashank Anand, a Ph. D student at Purdue University (USA), who did his Master’s in Physics at Maximilian University of Munich, says that the standard for STEM education in Germany is high. Since the home population pays a high tax, education is free for both natives and foreigners. It is policies like these that make Germany an attractive place to choose for higher studies.

When probed on how easy it was to adapt to the language, Mr. Anand says that it isn’t mandatory to know German to start your higher education journey, since most courses are taught in English. However, learning German once you step inside is imperative since other spheres of life require you to know the language – like grocery shopping, asking for directions, or even a visit to the doctor’s office.

A development engineer from Tamil Nadu who went to Germany to pursue his studies and has settled there says that Germans are becoming increasingly open to foreign populations settling in Germany. Metropolitan cities like Munich have people speaking English, so the transition to a comfortable level of speaking in German is fairly easier.

He said that knowing German to a working proficiency is important to be able to connect with the natives and being accepted into their society, and also for interaction in the workplace, since official communication happens in German too. In such cases, companies provide provisions to learn German on the job – these courses may not always be free, but are important for someone who wants to settle in the country.

Germany boasts of a federal agency that helps people find jobs and provides unemployment benefits, even to non-natives, called Arbeitsagentur. The agency has language courses, gives handholding both skill-wise and monetarily, and assigns jobs based on a person’s skill-set.

Why Germans prefer Indians

The nation is looking for skilled labour, particularly in two fields – IT and nursing. Probing into the reason behind this, it was thought that the most plausible cause for the preference for experts in IT could be that the country still operates in physical paper and mail communication for official transcripts. When the world has made itself comfortable with digital methods of communication, Germany cannot afford to stay stagnant. Hence, the urge for IT employees who can help make things digital.

As for nursing, Ayashwarya Ramesh Prabhu, a project engineer in Transport Planning at ZIV GmbH, cites the aging population as a factor behind the country’s urge to outsource its nurses. With an increasing number of people becoming older, the demand for caregivers in senior homes and hospitals is reaching new heights. So much so that the Tamil Nadu government has announced an 8-month rigorous program to teach up to B2 level, which means the learner is fluent and competent in German, for free. In Ayashwarya’s opinion, the German government views Indians as “generally a non-problematic immigrant community. They are hard working, save money, and eager to follow the rules/law”.

Learning the language

The German course has a six-level structure. The levels are A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2, with A1 being the most basic and C2, being the most advanced level. Most people who move to Germany, go with just A1 or A2 level completed. Once they reach there, and start their higher studies and work, they begin their real learning of German.

Keerthi Kumar, purchasing manager at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects GmbH, came to Germany with just A1 level. But now she is comfortable at B2 level, and maintains that everyone who moves here will have to eventually get to B2 level to manage everyday tasks.

Commenting on the costs of learning German, she remarks that it is definitely cheaper to learn it in India, where it takes around ₹1-2 lakh and about two years’ time. However, while it may be expensive to learn German in Germany, it comes with the opportunity of being able to interact with native speakers, giving anyone the edge of learning everyday usage better than course-work.

Trishika Lakshmi, a dental assistant who moved to Germany in 2020, quips that the reason Germany is eyeing India to recruit nurses is because India produces a large number of nurses every year. In Germany, work-life balance for nurses is good.

Concurring with Keerthi on the cost of learning German in India vs. Germany, Ms. Lakshmi says that it is more expensive to learn it in Germany, almost double to what it costs to learn in India. The programme initiated by the Tamil Nadu government is a welcome move for people looking to move to Germany while having a degree in nursing, she adds.

Honest and hard-working

As to how the people are towards foreigners and how their culture is to adapt to, Mr. Anand said the native population as “initially reluctant to socialize, but once they do, they form life-long friendships”. The people are hard-working and brutally honest, which may come off as a culture shock for immigrants. But that same brutal honesty helps them face tough situations and failures with a positive attitude, enabling them to be casual about defeat, and overcome them as a minor setback.

