Geo-political factors are playing havoc with the dreams of Indian students aspiring for studies in foreign countries, particularly Canada and Australia which have substantially cut back on student visas and work permits for them.

“The current political enmity between Canada and India is scaring students who have generally looked at Canada for Permanent Residency after studies,” believes Educational consultant Mrinalani Batra, CEO of the International Education Exchange (India). Canada slashed study visa permits by 35% (around 80,500 students) for the current year and announced an additional 10% cut in 2025.

However, her take on the Australian government putting a cap on 2,70,000 Indian students with effect from February 2025 ostensibly to curb immigration, is that it “arises from their indiscriminate admissions for students that exacerbated the housing crisis”. Canberra had earlier put a cap on Indian students at 5,61,000.

“I am not an expert on Australian education but the curbs are acting as a barrier for students,” she says. On the next emerging option closer to Australia, she observes: “New Zealand has become popular for many reasons and the fact that they have special scholarships for Indian students makes it seem more welcoming. Something that worries parents is safety and NZ scores high here.”

Focus on academic goals

Indian students aspiring to join universities in Canada will face challenges in the near future as Indo-Canadian relations have touched virtually rock bottom following the mutual expulsions of diplomats over differing perceptions of who was behind the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal supporter of the Khalistan movement. Canada insists the Indian deep state was involved based on its own intelligence, but India is denying it.

“Canada has long been a favoured choice for Indian students, recognized for its high-quality education and diverse academic programs. However, the recent political tensions between India and Canada have raised valid concerns among those considering studying there. Many potential applicants may feel the need to rethink their options or delay their plans until the situation stabilizes,” Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, said in a chat with The Hindu.

University Living, a platform to facilitate students seeking overseas education, has come out with a survey called the Indian Student Mobility Report (ISMR) for 2023-24 which notes that collectively students spent $ 11,7 billion to pursue higher education in Canada with the support of bank loans and sale or mortgage of agricultural lands. Arora though is not overly pessimistic. “While it’s essential to stay informed about any diplomatic developments, Canada continues to be a welcoming destination for international students.

As of now, there has been no formal changes to student visa processes or educational opportunities for Indian students, he said. Shrugging off the political cold war, he is quick to add, “We advise aspiring students to concentrate on their academic goals while remaining updated through official government sources.”

Why Canada scores high

Arora believes Canadian universities are preferred because of high quality of education, higher placement in jobs and favourable immigration policies like streamlined Post Graduation Work Permit and Trusted Institution Framework which allow students to gain work experience and pursue pathways to permanent residency with greater ease. Higher education in Canada costs less than in U.S.A., U.K. and Australia. On average, tuition fees in Canada range between CAD 20,000 and CAD 30,000 per year as against U.S.A. or UK, where fees can exceed $ 50,000 annually.

Beyond tuition, cost of living in many Canadian cities is also comparatively lower, especially outside of major hubs like Toronto and Vancouver. What makes Canada even more attractive are the opportunities for scholarships, part-time work and flexible accommodation options such as Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA).

Mayank Maheshwari, Co-founder and COO, University Living, strikes a more optimistic note. “The recent caps on student permits in Canada and Australia, driven by upcoming elections in 2025, are likely temporary measures. Post-elections, I’m confident these policies will be revisited, as both countries understand the critical role international students play in driving economic growth and enriching their educational eco-systems. A more balanced approach is expected, reflecting their commitment to attracting global talent and fostering international collaboration”.

Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana each contribute around 12.5% of Indian students heading to Canada. Delhi, NCR and Tamil Nadu follow closely at 8% each, while Gujarat and Karnataka account for 8% and 6%, respectively. The remaining 33% comes from various other parts of India.

For students from southern states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and to some extent Gujarat, universities in United States and the UK are a big draw.

Indian students are increasingly drawn to STEM, Business Management, and Healthcare courses in Canada. Fields like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are gaining popularity due to global demand for tech professionals, while Business Management attracts those aspiring for leadership roles in global finance hubs. Healthcare courses including Public Health and Biotechnology, have seen a post-pandemic surge as students aim to contribute to the growing need for skilled professionals in these sectors.

With Canada and Australia cutting back steeply on student visas, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have emerged as good options.

Sumit Jain, owner of Jain Overseas in Jalandhar, is concerned over the “rapid steep decline in the applications by students from Punjab for Canadian universities”. He said students were confused regarding various policies that have been introduced by Canadian government from past eight months which had directly impacted the immigration sector leading to over 70 percent of drop in applications for study permits. “Canada is still the primary choice of various students but it is just the rules and regulations that Canadian government is introducing which confuse the mindsets of students,” he said.

He said there was no negative advice from Indian embassy to students coming to Canada. “They are encouraging students to visit with right plans and programs so that they do not suffer for their living,” he said.

