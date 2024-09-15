Gayatri Kale on her takeaways from the IMPM at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., and the Polimi Graduate School of Management, Milan, Italy

Before embarking on my academic journey at Strathclyde Business School in 2022, I spent five years running a digital transformation company helping clients in hospitality, fashion, and non-profit sectors to implement digital solutions. However, I encountered challenges with timelines and scope and realised the need to enhance my project management skills. After a year of research, I chose the M.Sc. International Master Project Management (IMPM) programme, jointly offered by Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow and Polimi Graduate School of Management in Milan, Italy.

Studying at two campuses was incredibly enriching. Strathclyde’s hands-on learning approach, including case studies and group activities, was particularly beneficial. A highlight was my internship at MBM Print, facilitated by my professor at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship, which provided industry insights and positive feedback.

Strathclyde’s environment, with numerous activities and social clubs, allowed me to engage deeply with local and international students. The supportive campus environment and active participation in student union events enriched my cultural experience and personal development: from participating in Ceilidhs — traditional Scottish dances — at the student union to performing Bollywood dances at Creative Hub events. Discovering Scotland’s vibrant Indian community helped me cope with homesickness and allowed me to share my culture with colleagues and friends from the Philippines, Botswana, Korea, the United States, and Scotland.

The IMPM programme equipped me with essential skills in project management. This foundation, combined with my passion for sustainability, led me to focus my dissertation on the Circular Economy. Through my research, I connected with a community dedicated to sustainability and net zero practices and attended conferences hosted by Circular Glasgow, the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, and Scottish Universities Insight Congress.

I also participated in the Universities UK International’s #WeAreInternational: Transforming Lives campaign and represented the University of Strathclyde in a video campaign sponsored by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, the British Council, and the UK Council for International Student Affairs.

While the the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship from Strathclyde Business School was instrumental in supporting my academic journey, a fully funded opportunity would have allowed me to focus entirely on my academic and professional goals without financial stress. The high cost of living in the U.K. makes it crucial for students to seek fully funded scholarships to ensure their focus remains solely on their studies.

My time at Strathclyde Business School has been incredibly rewarding, providing me with a global perspective and a network of lifelong connections.

