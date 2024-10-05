I am doing my five-year LLB but do not want to work in judicial courts. Can I work in the corporate sector? What are my other options? Sivani

Dear Sivani,

A five-year LLB opens up various options beyond traditional judicial roles. You could become a corporate lawyer, an in-house counsel, a legal compliance officer, an intellectual property (IP) lawyer, a corporate governance advisor or even a freelance legal consultant. A legal analyst or an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) Practitioner are also lucrative careers today. You could also get into legal publishing and journalism or start your own legal consultancy or advisory service. Familiarise yourself with legal technology tools and software used in the corporate legal environment to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. Gain practical experience through internships in corporate law firms, legal departments of companies, or with corporate lawyers.

I am in the first year of my M.Sc. Agricultural Economics. I would like to develop my skills in Economics and other areas. What kind of courses should I look for? Muthu

Dear Muthu,

Some courses that would be of help are Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, Econometrics, Statistics, Applied Econometrics, Environmental Economics, Agriculture and Rural Development, Development Economics, Rural Economics, and Agribusiness Management. Check which topics are embedded in your syllabus and focus on the ones that are not. Consider obtaining certifications in specialised areas such as data analytics, project management, or environmental sustainability to complement your academic knowledge. Intern to gain practical experience with agricultural organisations, government agencies, or research institutes. Undertake research projects focusing on agricultural economics, policy analysis, or rural development issues.

Can one do an M.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics after a diploma in the same subject? Are there distance learning options for a PG in this stream? Is this a good option? Himanshu

Dear Himanshu,

Distance/online learning options are available for PG in Nutrition and Dietetics, as it allows flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments. Explore different M.Sc. programmes, both across traditional and distance learning, and compare curriculum, accreditation, faculty, and career support services. Typically, a M.Sc. admission requires a relevant undergraduate degree (B.Sc. in Nutrition or related fields) or a diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics. Some programmes may have specific GPA requirements or prerequisite courses. Before you enroll, research and ensure that the institution and programme are accredited and recognised and that the degree holds value and meets professional industry standards. An M.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics can open doors to various career opportunities such as a clinical dietician/nutritionist, a community nutritionist, a sports nutritionist, a researcher or an academician or also be a consultant in private practice or in corporate wellness programmes. With increasing awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for qualified nutrition professionals across various sectors.

I completed my B.E. in Information Technology last year but don’t want to work in this field. I am unemployed and unable to figure out what to do. Should I prepare for the CAT or the government exams? Hardil

Dear Hardil

What will you be happy doing? What will fill your day with excitement, challenge and enjoyment? Get a career profile done to understand your personality, interests, hobbies, aptitude, and other traits and make an informed decision. The CAT is primarily for admission for MBA programmes in top institutes and requires intensive preparation, focusing on quantitative ability, data interpretation, verbal ability, and logical reasoning. If you want to do an MBA and get into management, finance, or marketing, this is a good option. For the Government exams, you could write the UPSC Civil Services Exam, and State Public Service Commission (PSC) Exams. Banking Exams like IBPS PO, and SBI PO, are relatively easier to crack and offer stable career options. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exams offer a variety of posts in government ministries and departments and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exams offer technical and non-technical positions. However, these also need committed preparation and focus to be successful.