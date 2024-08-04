Gain practical experience

I am currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Economics (BBE) at the University of Delhi. What scope does it have after graduation? Abhishek

Dear Abhishek,

A Bachelor’s in Business Economics can open up various career opportunities across different sectors. Some career paths are finance and banking, consulting, market research and analysis, government and public policy, corporate sector, entrepreneurship, academia and research. You can also look at international organisations and NGOs like the World Bank, IMF and others who hire economists to work on development projects, policy analysis, and research. To enhance your employability prospects, consider gaining practical experience through internships and developing relevant skills such as data analysis, financial modelling, and business strategy. Network with professionals in your field and stay updated with industry trends and developments.

I completed a B.Sc. In Chemistry, Botany and Zoology in 2022. I have been writing competitive exams including the UPSC but have not qualified. How can I get a government job based on this degree? Which specialisations in Master’s are good for job opportunities? Anvisha

Dear Anvisha,

While attempting the UPSC, it is important to have plan B and C ready. Look at scientific research institutions like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that hire scientists and researchers with backgrounds in Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Other opportunities exist across public health departments, environmental and forestry departments, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, agriculture and fisheries and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offices. For your Master’s, consider specialisations in Environmental Science, Biotechnology, Agricultural Sciences, Wildlife Biology and Conservation, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Fisheries Science, Agribusiness Management and Public Health. Ensure that you gain practical experience through internships, research projects, and networking with professionals in your field. Stay updated with the latest job notifications, recruitment drives, and exam patterns to maximise your chances of securing a government job.

I have completed a Master’s in Public Administration and also qualified in the NET. What do I need to do to become an Assistant Professor? Sandeep

Dear Sandeep,

If you have completed your Master’s degree with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates), and have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), you are eligible to become an Assistant Professor in any college/ university in India. Create a detailed resume highlighting your educational qualifications, NET qualification, research experience, publications (if any), and relevant work experience. Check job notifications and vacancies advertised by colleges, universities, and educational institutions and apply. A Ph.D. in the relevant subject is beneficial and, sometimes, a mandate in some institutions recognised by the UGC. Check the criteria in the advertisements and websites.

I am currently doing my B.Tech. Chemical Engineering and preparing for the UPSC. I am confused about whether to go in for a Master’s or to look for a job. Abhiram

Dear Abhiram,

Both have their pros and cons so your final decision must align with your career goals, interests, and personal circumstances. Explore options, and seek guidance if needed to make an informed decision. Doing a Master’s adds to your area of specialisation, enhances your knowledge and expertise and opens up advanced opportunities and better benefits in the long run. However, this will require an investment of time and money. Balancing a Master’s course and UPSC prep can be challenging and will require effective time management skills, hard work, consistency and dedication. You can also work after completing your B.Tech. and gain practical experience in the industry and then plan the Master’s. You will be financially independent and can support your education. However, your career progression may be limited to certain industries with only a Bachelor’s. Preparing for the UPSC with full-time work is almost impossible and needs serious discipline and commitment. Seek guidance from career counsellors, professors, mentors, and professionals in the field to gain insights and advice based on your interests, skills, and career goals.