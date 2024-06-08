Gain perspective

I completed Class 12 with PCBM. I took NEET twice but didn’t get the required score. I am planning to opt for architecture or a science course but am unable to decide. Can you help? Sabira

Dear Sabira,

The decision should be based on a combination of your core interests, abilities, career goals, and future prospects. Meet a career counsellor and identify which subjects you enjoy the most and feel passionate about.: creativity and design or the analytical, research-based nature of science? Assess your strength, skill, and aptitude. If you enjoy sketching, designing, or exploring spatial relationships, architecture could be a good fit. But, if scientific concepts, experimentation, and problem-solving fascinate you, then a science courses may be more suitable. Also research career prospects and opportunities in both fields. Factors such as job demand, salary potential, industry growth, and professional advancement are important. Think about the types of tasks and activities you excel in and find fulfilling and rewarding. Finally, reflect on your long-term goals, aspirations, and vision for your future career. Consider how each option aligns with your personal values, lifestyle preferences, and career ambitions.

I am in the final year of B.Sc. (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) but my interest is in History. Which will be a better option for my Master’s: an M.A. or an M.Sc.? Which has better career opportunities? Akash

Dear Akash,

What do you want to do in the long term? What makes you happy, functional and productive? Deciding between an M.A. or an M.Sc. depends on your personality, interests and career goals. Evaluate it carefully to make an informed decision. An M.A. in History will provide you with a deep understanding of historical events, theories, methodologies, and critical analysis and you can pursue careers in academia, research, museum curation, archival work, publishing, journalism, public history, cultural heritage management, education, and more. An M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry or Maths will build upon your B.Sc., offering advanced coursework, research, and specialisation in your chosen field for careers in scientific research, academia, industry, government laboratories, technology, healthcare, finance, data science, and more. Understand your interests, passion, and long-term career goals, your skills, strengths, and aptitude, career aspirations and the type of roles you envision for yourself in the future, the job market trends and finally the demand for professionals in your chosen field before you enrol into a Master’s programme.

I am in Class 12 and attempted the CLAT recently. I didn’t get a decent rank. I am also preparing for the CUET. What can I do after Class 12? Jyot

Dear Jyot,

What about LSAT or AILET? Identify other colleges and universities and check their admission criteria as many have their merit quota system and entrance exam schedules. What would you enjoy studying further since all your educational choices and decisions will depend on that. Start your CUET preparation and set dedicated study time for it. ACheck out integrated law programmes like B.A. LL.B, BBA LL.B, B.Com. LL.B offered by reputed universities. Explore other undergraduate courses across Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Fine Arts, Media Studies and Sciences. Get a career profiling done by a competent career counsellor to identify your academic interests and then shortlist your choices. Many students also consider a gap year today to reassess options and enhance their skillsets and profile by working on self-improvement through internships, part-time jobs, and volunteering opportunities. If you decide to take a gap year, explore short-term diplomas or certifications in your area of interest as it will enhance your knowledge base and add to your credentials.

I have completed BBA but am not sure if I want to be in this line. Apart from looking for a job/internship or applying for higher studies, how can I know what is the right career path for me? Supreetha

Dear Supreetha,

Seek guidance from a career counsellor to assess and evaluate your personality, interests, strengths, and potential career options. This will help you gain insight into your aptitude, attitude and skillsets. Identify what you enjoy most. Consider subjects you like, the hobbies and interests that keep you afloat. Assess your strengths. Introspect on the values that matter most to you in a job and work environment. Explore different industries and sectors to understand available opportunities keeping in mind current trends, job roles and growth prospects. Make yourself job-ready and obtain relevant certifications that will enhance your current qualifications, help you gain new skills and upgrade your CV. Consider professional shadowing, networking and joining professional associations related to your areas of interest. Internships and volunteering are also great to gain practical experience across different fields and understand your career goals better. Look for mentoring opportunities to gain different perspectives across some potential career paths that you eventually identify and enjoy.